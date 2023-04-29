'We're delighted' - Shamrock Thoroughbreds secure Group winner Go Athletico for €165,000 at Auctav

Group-winning juvenile and last-time-out Listed winner Go Athletico sold to Shamrock Thoroughbreds for €165,000 at Auctav's Online Sale on Friday and is set to join Ado McGuiness in Ireland.

The son of Goken has been a consistent and talented performer for trainer Andreas Schutz, defeating subsequent dual Group 1 winner Sealiway in the Prix la Rochette and placing second in the Group 2 Criterium de Maisons-Laffitte on his next start.

Group and Listed-placed on several occasions at three, the gelding was equally consistent at four last term, with a third in the Group 3 Prix du Pin among his efforts. His second start this year saw him land the Prix Cor de Chasse at Deauville by two and a half lengths.

A €150,000 purchase by AB Racing and Ecurie Ades Hazan from Arqana's Arc Sale in 2021, Go Athletico is the second foal out of the winning Sageburg mare Byburg, a daughter of a half-sister to American Grade 2 winner Little Treasure.

Job done: Philippe Decouz congratulates Aurelien Lemaitre after Go Athletico's success in the Prix La Rochette Credit: Racing Post/Scott Burton

Stephen Thorne, manager of Shamrock Thoroughbreds, said: "He looks a very nice prospect and is a solid horse to compete in Ireland in sprint races. He will join Ado McGuiness. We're delighted."

Alain Benaim of AB Racing added: "I thank the whole Auctav team, who is very dedicated at all levels. I'm delighted with the follow-up and marketing around the horse. AB Racing and its associates are happy to have participated for the first time in an online sale.

"The price was consistent with what we expected. We wish the buyers the best and we will follow Go Athletico's career in Ireland. He is a generous horse who has never let us down."

Arnaud Angeliaume, CEO of Auctav, said of the sale: "We quickly found our niche in the NH discipline and quickly created a network in the Arabian thoroughbred market. We have worked hard in recent months to make the Auctav brand better known among actors of Flat racing, trainers, owners, bloodstock agents, and this is a mission that will continue throughout the year.

"We thank the owners of Go Athletico for trusting us with the sale of this performer and Stephen Thorne as well as the other bidders for showing their interest in this very beautiful lot."

Read more