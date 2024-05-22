Henderson and McGrath see off rival bidders as Minella Premier's wow factor sends price soaring to £400,000

It hasn’t all been plain sailing in the National Hunt market of late. However, trade at Goffs UK on Wednesday served up a reminder that almost anything is possible when a horse with Minella Premier’s profile comes under the hammer.

John Nallen’s four-year-old could hardly have brought a bigger reputation to the Spring Point-to-Point and Horses-in-Training Sale, and duly lived up to the hype by selling for a cool £400,000.

The pinnacle of the jumps market tends to prove rarefied air, but on this occasion four bidders were involved beyond the quarter of a million mark. Trainer Laura Morgan, standing opposite the rostrum with owner and ex-footballer Alan Rogers, was one of the key players, while Tom Malone was responsible for the subtle wave of the finger that moved the bid board on to £300,000.

However, matters boiled down to AJ O’Neill, who stood in the bidders’ area, and agent Jerry McGrath, stationed besides Nicky Henderson in the gangway below.

The O’Neill team made a determined play as AJ continued to take instructions from his father, Jonjo, who was hidden away at the back of the packed auditorium, but after a protracted battle Minella Premier is heading to Seven Barrows as McGrath struck the decisive £20,000 raise.

The son of Shantou advertised his considerable potential with a deeply impressive debut at Ballindenisk this month. He was settled behind the leaders by John Barry and moved to the lead still travelling powerfully before two out. He quickly put daylight between himself and his dozen rivals and, despite signs of greenness, came home 12 lengths to the good.

“Jerry’s known all about him and we followed him into his point-to-point and out of his point-to-point,” said Henderson. “Everybody was impressed by him and he had a lot of ‘wow’ around him. He’s come here with that behind him and all the right people followed him into the ring.”

Minella Premier sells for £400,000 at Goffs UK Credit: SARAH FARNSWORTH

McGrath picked up the thread and explained how Minella Premier came onto his radar.

“John had Minella Juke in the Punchestown Sale but he got withdrawn,” he said. “I drove down to Tipperary to see that horse, he was the only horse I wanted to see, but while I was there John said, ‘I have to show you the best horse I’ve had in a long time.'

“He hadn’t run at that stage but I purposefully went to Ballindenisk to see him debut. I’d be good friends with John Barry, who rode him, and he highly recommended him. What I loved is that he quickened going to the last but then pricked his ears and was very green.

“He ballooned the last but then picked up again and went on to the line without company. I followed him back into the parade ring and he was barely blowing. Hopefully he’s a very good horse.”

Minella Premier's value had appreciated markedly for his second appearance at the sales. He first changed hands as a foal when he was signed for by CB Bloodstock at €20,000 at the Tattersalls Ireland November National Hunt Sale in 2020.

Bred by Ethan Blackmore and David McGrath, Minella Premier is the first foal out of Solas Me Suas, a daughter of Black Sam Bellamy who was placed in point-to-points. In turn, Solas Me Suas is out of Function Dreamer, a half-sister to Captain Chris and a daughter of Function Dream.

“It’s a great result,” said Nallen. “He’s the most impressive point-to-pointer we’ve ever produced. We went to Ballindenisk and were confident that day. A man said to me there, ‘What do you think?’ I said I’d be afraid to tell you what I think. I saw the man afterwards and he said, ‘Now I know what you thought!’

Jerry McGrath and Nicky Henderson: won the battle for head-turner Minella Premier Credit: SARAH FARNSWORTH

“He’ll improve stones for Nicky. He'll be a two-and-a-half-mile horse at Cheltenham next March. He’s the real deal.”

Henderson acknowledged the National Hunt market has lacked a little buoyancy of late, but added: “It’s great to see a horse make that sort of money. A really good horse with a real vibe around him is entitled to go and do that. He’s beautiful.

“He’s for Oliver Harris. He’s got some smart novice hurdlers this year. We’ve had four for him this year and all four have won. They’re all proper horses and this one joins the portfolio with all the right credentials.”

Miss and Mate head to Morgan

Morgan and Rogers may have missed out on Minella Premier but had better luck when Dawn Miss and I Ain’t Your Mate came under the hammer, with the pair secured for a combined £340,000.

The pricier of the duo was the £220,000 Dawn Miss, a daughter of Malinas who won at Dromahane at the second time of asking for Monbeg Stables handler Sean Doyle. Rogers’ colours have been carried to plenty of successes, most notably by the ill-fated four-time winner Notlongtillmay, who shared his sire with Dawn Miss.

Dawn Miss sells for £220,000 to Laura Morgan at Goffs UK on Wednesday Credit: SARAH FARNSWORTH

“I’ve had a few by Malinas, Notlongtillmay was another, who unfortunately we lost, and we think she’s a potentially smart mare,” said Rogers after landing Dawn Miss. “I’m guided by Laura, she’s the expert, so we thought we’d push the boat out.”

Rogers, who played for Nottingham Forest and Leicester City but is now a full-time crypto investor, added: “I’ve always loved racing. My mum and dad live a stone’s throw from Aintree racecourse so I’ve always been interested in the game. I’ve got some nice horses but lost a few as well, so I’m just regrouping before going again.”

The five-year-old Dawn Miss, a €30,000 Land Rover Store Sale buy, is a sister to the Listed-winning novice hurdler Booster Bob.

Earlier in the session Morgan bid £120,000 on Rogers’ behalf for I Ain’t Your Mate, a son of Sea Moon who was placed on two outings for James Doyle of Baltimore Stables.

“After Alan lost Notlongtillmay he wanted to try to find a horse to replace him and he felt this horse had a lot of similar qualities,” said Morgan.

James Doyle of Baltimore Stables and Laura Morgan after the £120,000 sale of I Ain't Your Mate at Goffs UK Credit: SARAH FARNSWORTH

“He looked really green in his runs so hopefully there’s more to come. He has the profile we’re looking for; the pedigree, the model of the horse, he ticked all the boxes.”

The four-year-old, whose dam is a sibling to Fiveforthree and Celestial Gold, was making his third appearance at the sales. He first cost Maurice Day €6,500 as a foal before being picked up by Baltimore Stables for €30,000 at last year’s Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale.

Dawn Miss was not Doyle’s only big result from the session as he also sold Orderoftheday for to Olly and Aiden Murphy for £125,000. The four-year-old son of Order Of St George opened his account at the second time of asking at Taylorstown.

Doyle was also responsible for Parkatthetheatre, a strapping four-year-old son of Walk In The Park who finished runner-up on debut at Dawstown. Highflyer Bloodstock signed the £120,000 ticket.

Sean’s branch of the Monbeg Stables academy sold ten lots on Wednesday for receipts totalling £773,000, a tally that topped the consignors' chart by aggregate.

Hogan hangs tough with £180,000 buy

The Jonathan Fogarty-trained Coumeenoole made a winning debut on the same Ballindenisk card as Minella Premier and is now set to head into training with Paul Nolan after being knocked down to Gerry Hogan for £180,000.

The five-year-old son of Harzand is out of Madam Bovary, a classy daughter of Old Vic who won four races.

Coumeenoole: heading to Paul Nolan after sale on Wednesday Credit: SARAH FARNSWORTH

“His performance was very good and physically he’s a very nice horse,” said Hogan. “We were anxious to get him and I’m delighted we have. He’ll go out to grass now before a winter campaign. He’s one to look forward to. I like the sire and I’ve seen a few of them run this year and we’re optimistic about him.”

Coumeenoole was making a belated first appearance at public auction having been withdrawn from the Land Rover Sale two years ago.

American agenda for Astbury

Minella Juke, who McGrath referenced in the backstory of Minella Premier, also came under the hammer on Wednesday. He fetched £140,000 from agent Dan Astbury.

The five-year-old son of Jukebox Jury is a half-brother to the black-type performers Mr Mole and Wendy Du Berlais, the latter also dam of Italian Grade 1 winner Athena Du Berlais.

“He’s been bought to go to America for an owner, Gill Johnston,” said Astbury. “I’m not sure who’ll train him. I’ve recently bought Zarak The Brave to go over there too. He looks made for America, he’s got a speedy pedigree, he looks perfect.”

Dan Astbury: believes Minella Juke will be a good fit in America Credit: Laura Green

Like Minella Premier, Nallen sourced Minella Juke as a foal, giving €31,000 for the youngster at the Goffs December National Hunt Sale in 2019. Nallen's Minella Racing sold four lots in Doncaster for a combined £745,000.

Mullins rekindles Dawn Run connection

Before the evening burst into life with a flurry of six-figure prices, Tony Mullins got among the buyers with the £100,000 acquisition of Red Acres Georgie.

The Mick Goff-trained four-year-old filly looked set to make a winning debut at Stowlin, only to fall two out. However, she comfortably atoned for that mishap by scoring by 14 lengths at Ballindenisk on Sunday.

While that performance caught Mullins’ eye, so did her pedigree, which traces back to the brilliant Champion Hurdle and Cheltenham Gold Cup heroine Dawn Run, who Mullins partnered to 15 victories.

“I was very impressed with both her runs and I love the pedigree,” said the trainer. “I know it’s a long time ago, but the pedigree goes way back to Dawn Run. I’ve been looking for a good filly from the Dawn Run family for many, many years, and now I have one! Dawn Run was a long time ago, but not for me! This is a big, narrow filly but she’s only a four-year-old.”

When asked about ambitions for Red Acres Georgie, Mullins said: “Gold Cup! We’ll take her home and see what she is. The great mare out of this family did it over two miles and three miles, so it’s all to play for.”

Wednesday’s session saw 273 lots offered and 218 sell for a clearance rate of 80 per cent. Those transactions yielded an aggregate of £6,813,000, which was not only up 13 per cent year on year but also a day-one record at the Spring Point-to-Point and Horses-in-Training Sale. The average was up by one per cent at £31,255, while the median held firm at £20,000.



The Spring Sale continues on Thursday, with the third and final session starting at 10am.

Day-one report:

£135,000 Jukebox Jury relation to Master Minded heads selective Goffs Spring Store Sale trade