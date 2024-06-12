Amy Murphy's unbeaten Hot Darling sets new Tattersalls Online record at 460,000gns - and next stop is Royal Ascot

The unbeaten two-year old filly Hot Darling set a record for the highest-priced lot ever sold on the Tattersalls Online platform on Wednesday, realising 460,000gns to Nurlan Bizakov’s Sumbe, who saw off strong international competition in the Pop-Up Online Sale.

Consigned by Amy Murphy Racing, Hot Darling was a winner on her debut at Chantilly in April before landing the Listed Prix des Reves d’Or at Vichy on her second start.

She was sold with an entry in Sunday’s Group 3 Prix du Bois at Chantilly, as well as having the option of running in the Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot next week.

Sumbe’s general manager Tony Fry said post-sale that all options for the filly were open, but ultimately it was decided to aim for the royal meeting next week:

“We are going to go to Royal Ascot with her, either for the Queen Mary or the Albany but most likely the Queen Mary,” he said.

“We now sponsor the Prix Morny and we would hope that she may get there eventually but, for now, we will take it one race at a time.

“She has an active pedigree, her sire Too Darn Hot is doing fantastically and looking to the future the plan would be for her to come back for our broodmare band. We have a selection of our own stallions that would suit her and she would be a lovely cross for them.”

He added: “Today was very easy. The boss is in Kazakhstan at the moment, so it was very easy for him to bid from there and he was keeping me up to date throughout. When it is the right horse, it is a very good job.”

Hot Darling was a 25,000gns purchase at Book 3 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale by Rodrigo Goncalves, from Baroda Stud. The filly is out of the precocious Boater, a winner by seven lengths on her debut and second in the Listed Marygate Stakes at York. She is also a half-sister to the dam of this year’s Group 1 Poule d’Essai des Poulains winner Metropolitan.

Reflecting on the sale, Tattersalls Online sales executive Katherine Sheridan said: “We're thrilled with today’s result for Hot Darling as the highest-priced lot to have sold on the Tattersalls Online platform since its inception.

"The auction attracted worldwide attention and is a ringing endorsement of the platform and the opportunities it presents for those seeking to trade.

"Our most sincere thanks extend to Amy Murphy Racing and the owners for entrusting us with the sale of this elite filly and to Mr Bizakov of Sumbe for his support of the sale today. We look forward to following Hot Darling as she aims for the royal meeting next week and wish all connections the very best of luck for the future.”

The next sale to take place on the Tattersalls Online platform will be the July Online Sale on July 3-4. Entries will be accepted until June 21 and can be made through www.tattersallsonline.com .

Read this next:

How eschewing fashion and some help from an old friend enabled a breeze-up maestro to hit a rich vein of form as a breeder