Coolmore and Godolphin renew Tattersalls rivalry as blue-blooded Frankel colt fetches 2,000,000gns

Clashes between Coolmore and Godolphin have fueled plenty of memorable Book 1 moments down the years, and the old foes wrote another chapter in the story when they renewed their sales ring rivalry on Wednesday.

A little under 24 hours earlier the superpowers clashed over a Ghaiyyath relation to Auguste Rodin who fetched 1,050,000gns. Godolphin emerged victorious on that occasion, but when Hascombe and Valiant Stud presented the Frankel colt out of Bizzarria it was Coolmore’s MV Magnier who wasn’t for turning.

The board ticked over in 100,000gns increments until Magnier, standing in the gangway, waved his iPad to push the price to 2,000,000gns. After a brief pause bidspotter Matt Hall, positioned on the podium by the parade ring, shook his head to signal that Godolphin wouldn’t be returning fire.

Coolmore know better than most the calibre of horse Anthony Oppenheimer breeds, having purchased the Classic winners Footstepsinthesand and Rose Gypsy from Hascombe And Valiant’s previous Tattersalls drafts.

MV Magnier: "they’ve bred a lot of very good horses in the past" Credit: Edward Whitaker

“He’s a very nice horse and in fairness to everyone at Hascombe and Valiant they’ve bred a lot of very good horses in the past,” said Magnier, who added Peter Brant’s White Birch Farm brand to the docket.

“They’re very good breeders, Frankel is flying at the moment and this is a very well-bred horse. Paul [Shanahan], Aidan [O’Brien] and everyone in the team liked him. He’ll go to Ballydoyle and we’ll hope he’s good.”

When asked what the best-case scenario was for such a significant purchase, Magnier cracked a wry smile and said: “He wins the Dewhurst, the Guineas, the Derby and the St Leger. Seriously though, we’ll just hope he’s a good racehorse for now.”

The colt is bred on the same Frankel-Lemon Drop Kid cross that has already produced two Group 1 winners in St James’s Palace Stakes scorer Without Parole and Courage Mon Ami, the Hascombe and Valiant graduate who struck in this year’s Gold Cup.

The seven-figure youngster is a half-brother to one minor winner in Bizarre Law, but there is plenty of bold black type beneath his second dam as Bizzarria is sibling to three major winners, including two who struck at the highest level.

The Frankel colt takes his turn in the sales ring on the second day of Tattersalls Book 1 Credit: Laura Green

The dam is a full-sister to Grade 1 Canadian International victor Cannock Chase and Group 2 Prix Eugene Adam winner Pisco Sour. Her most talented sibling is her Classic-winning Sea The Stars half-sister Star Catcher, who landed the Irish Oaks, Prix Vermeille and British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes. Interestingly, the three siblings all struck at Royal Ascot, with Cannock Chase and Pisco Sour claiming the Tercentenary Stakes and Star Catcher winning the Ribblesdale Stakes.

The seven-figure transaction justified Oppenheimer’s bold call to offer his entire crop of yearling colts. Asked if he had any regrets about selling such a well-credentialled youngster, the Derby-winning owner-breeder said: “No, none at all. I didn’t think we’d get quite as much as that, although I knew he was a very nice horse. We’re refuelling the stud’s finances, which can’t do any harm.”

The colt is the seventh seven-figure Frankel yearling to join the Coolmore fold. The group includes the unbeaten Group 2 winner Diego Velazquez, a 2,400,000gns buy 12 months ago, the 1,500,000gns Silver Flash Stakes scorer Ylang Ylang and the €1.85 million filly who topped last week’s Goffs Orby Sale. Another from the septet, last year’s 1,900,000gns purchase Euphoric, made a winning debut at Navan on Wednesday.

Sumbe fuels seven-figure surge

A brother to one of the most exciting two-year-olds around will carry the familiar pale blue and yellow silks of Nurlan Bizakov after the head of the Sumbe operation went to 1,100,000gns for the Lope De Vega colt out of Bella Estrella from Ballylinch Stud.

The colt was catalogued as a brother to one winner, but that sibling, Iberian, provided a major boost to the pedigree by doubling his tally in the Group 2 Champagne Stakes. Further updates could be forthcoming too with Iberian set to contest the Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes, for which he is around 4-1 second favourite behind City Of Troy.

Sumbe’s general manager Tony Fry was at pains to stress that simply buying the horse was no cause for celebration, with the team hoping this is merely the first step towards fulfilling some lofty ambitions.

“He’s a lovely horse, a lovely model, by a top stallion and he’s out of a young mare,” said Fry. “If he’s a good enough racehorse he’s a potential stallion. That’s what we’re hoping for. Ideally you’d like to breed them yourself, race them yourself and stand them yourself, which we’ll do as well.”

The Lope De Vega colt out of Bella Estrella who made 1,100,000gns to Sumbe on Wednesday Credit: Laura Green

The second generation Ballylinch homebred is out of Bella Estrella, a three-time winner who struck in the Listed Cairn Rouge Stakes during her time in training with Dermot Weld.

The daughter of High Chaparral is a sister to four winners, most notably High Heeled, who won the Group 3 St Simon Stakes and finished third in Sariska’s Oaks. Another sibling, Faraday Light, is the dam of Irish 1,000 Guineas and EP Taylor Stakes heroine Just The Judge.

That wasn’t the only big result for Lope De Vega on the day, as The Castlebridge Consignment sold the colt out of Craig Bennett’s Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Cursory Glance to MV Magnier and White Birch Farm for 850,000gns.

The colt is a sibling to two Listed winners in Voodoo Queen and Tinker Toy, both of whom raced in the colours of Bennett’s Merry Fox Stud. There is plenty going on in the next generation too as Cursory Glance is a half-sister to Willow View, dam of US Grade 1 winner Digital Age and Group 3 Prix la Rochette victress Acer Alley.

“The most pleasing thing for me is to breed horses that Coolmore buy and Juddmonte underbid,” said Bennett. “It means you’re ticking boxes at the elite level. When we first came into the game in 2006, this is what we strived to achieve.”

He added: “Lope De Vega is having a great year and anyone could bid on his progeny. We’ve sold one horse to Coolmore before, jointly with Newsells Park, and that was Ylang Ylang. She’s a Group winner and could be anything, so let's hope this fella can do the same.”

St Lawrence and Joorabchian lock horns over 900,000gns brother to Without Parole

Few buyers have been as busy during the opening stages of Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale as Oliver St Lawrence, and the leading agent was back in business on Wednesday to secure back-to-back lots at a combined 1,400,000gns.

Hazelwood Bloodstock presented the Dubawi colt out of Wisdom Mind, a Dark Angel half-sister to Barney Roy, who fetched 500,000gns, before a host of interested parties fought out the bidding for the Kingman half-brother to Without Parole.

Richard Brown of Blandford Bloodstock played his part in pushing the price, as did Tom Pritchard-Gordon of Badgers Bloodstock, but ultimately it was Amo Racing principal Kia Joorabchian who filled the role of frustrated underbidder when St Lawrence signalled a bid of 900,000gns.

The 900,000gns Kingman colt is the final foal out of Without You Babe Credit: Laura Green

Bred by father-daughter duo John and Tanya Gunther and offered by Newsells Park Stud, the strapping colt is the last foal out of the blue hen Without You Babe, a half-sister to Grade 1 winner turned stallion Stay Thirsty.

The youngster possesses a real stallion’s page as he is a sibling to two names currently at stud in Newsells Park’s first-crop sire Without Parole, winner of the St James’s Palace Stakes, and Tamarkuz, who won the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile and now resides at Canada’s newest stallion farm, Ballycroy Bloodstock. After being thanked by an emotional Tanya Gunther, St Lawrence explained that he hoped his latest purchase would follow a similar trajectory from major race to stallion career.

“He’s just a lovely colt, I loved him the moment I first saw him,” he said. “He’s a half-brother to two Group/Grade 1 winners and he looked as if he’s the type who could, hopefully, take us to the Guineas. I was desperately keen to get him.

“Hopefully he can go out there, win us a nice race and then be a stallion one day. That’s the dream that every owner has at this stage. I knew we’d have to be strong to get him though. I bought the Dubawi just before him and I was hoping we didn’t end up having to stretch too far for him. They’re both for Fawzi Nass and team.”

John Gunther (left), with Tanya Gunther: "We get to watch him run and we have his full-sister, She's Got You, so we can still carry on the family" Credit: Laura Green

The Kingman colt is also a brother to the stakes-winning She's Got You, who has joined the Gunthers’ broodmare band and produced her first foal, a filly by Without Parole’s sire Frankel, in January.

Reflecting on the sale, John Gunther said: “It was sad losing the mare and this was her last foal. It was a tough decision to sell, he’s such a fantastic yearling, and it’s a real heartbreaker.

"Newsells have given him a tremendous start and he looked incredible here. He’s gone to some very good owners and I’m sure they will make us proud in future.”

On the decision to sell, Gunther added: “It was sort of a flip of coin, really. We weren't going to let him go unless we got a good price for him, and it has turned out very well. We get to watch him run and we have his full-sister, She's Got You, so we can still carry on the family.”

St Lawrence’s big-money brace followed hot on the heels of a 2,360,000gns spend on day one that featured five lots. That included the Dubawi half-brother to Nashwa from Blue Diamond Stud at 725,000gns. That price was matched when St Lawrence signed for the Dubawi filly out of Secret Gaze, a sister to Japan, Mogul and Secret Gesture, from Newsells Park Stud.

Read more from Tattersalls

‘The bank manager will be happy again!’ - Coolmore and Godolphin clash over 1,050,000gns Ghaiyyath sibling to Victoria Road

'As nice a filly as on the sales ground' - Twomey and McStay on the mark with 400,000gns Lope De Vega yearling

Photo gallery: a look at the action on day one of Tattersalls Book 1

'You're like a rabbit in the headlights!' - Kildaragh Stud kickstarts Book 1 with a 875,000gns brace