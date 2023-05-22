World's leading sires represented in exceptional JRHA Select Sale catalogue

The Japan Racing Horse Association has unveiled an exceptional catalogue of 231 yearlings and 243 foals for the JRHA Select Sale in July, an event that includes progeny by the world's and Japan's leading sires.

The highlights of the opening section, dedicated to yearlings, include a Kitasan Black colt out of Grade 1 Mother Goose Stakes winner Include Betty (lot 4), an Epiphaneia colt out of Prix Marcel Boussac heroine Lily's Candle (8), a colt by Kizuna out of Irish Oaks winner Covert Love (32), Fillies' Mile winner Listen's son of Lord Kanaloa (65), a filly from the first crop of Japanese champion juvenile and Hong Kong Mile winner Admire Mars out of Grade 1 La Brea Stakes scorer Heir Kitty (98), and an Al Ain colt out of Prix Saint-Alary victress Coquerelle (205).

There is an international mix of sires represented in the catalogue including American Pharoah, Daiwa Major, Duramente, Epiphaneia, Fierement, Into Mischief, Kingman, Kitasan Black, Lord Kanaloa, Orfevre, Quality Road and Wootton Bassett while rising stars such as Saxon Warrior and first crop sires like Pinatubo and Siskin also have offspring catalogued.

Kitasan Black: red-hot stallion will have representation at the auction

The quality remains extremely high for the foal session with a host of regally-bred individuals listed including a Drefong half-sister to the champion Gentildonna out of Group 1 winner Donna Blini (321), a colt by Lord Kanaloa out of Poule d'Essai des Pouliches heroine Dream And Do (371), and blue-blooded Epiphaneia foals such as a full-sister to Japanese Fillies Triple Crown heroine Daring Tact (389) and a half-brother to NHK Mile Cup victor Schnell Meister (417) out of Preis der Diana winner Serienholde.

There is strong representation from the first crop of Japanese Triple Crown hero Contrail with fillies out of champions Caledonia Road (376) and She's A Tiger (387) alongside sons of Grade 1 winners Conviction (360) and Personal Diary (310) among the standout lots. First crop sires Benbatl, Tiz The Law, Mozu Ascot and Poetic Flare also make their debuts at the JRHA Select Sale.

The Japanese government recently announced that international travellers are no longer required to have a Covid vaccination certificate or negative test before entering the country.

Taking place at Northern Horse Park on July 10 and 11, the auction starts with the yearling session, beginning at 10am local time, with the foal session taking place the following day from 9.30am and the catalogue is available to view .

