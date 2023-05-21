Breeze-up sale graduates who have made a red-hot start to their careers this spring

The breeze-up sales season is not yet at an end but there has already been a glut of debut winners emerging from this year's auctions. Here are just a handful of the two-year-olds to have quickly made their mark.



B c Havana Grey - Music Pearl (Oratorio)

£200,000 from Goffs UK Breeze-Up Sale

By Whitsbury Manor Stud's high-rising Havana Grey, this colt scooted to victory at Hamilton this month having sold two and a half weeks earlier in Doncaster.

Golden Arrow: £200,000 purchase from the Goffs UK Breeze-Up Sale won on his debut at Hamilton Credit: John Grossick

Bred by the Kennedy family and the seventh foal out of the winning Oratorio mare Music Pearl - a half-sister to Curragh Group 3 scorer Haami - he had previously sold to Hillwood Bloodstock and Megan Nicholls for 21,000gns from Meadowlands Stud at the 2021 Tattersalls December Sale. The Alice Haynes-trained colt had been a part-vendor buyback when reaching £27,000 at the following year's Premier Yearling Sale, but eclipsed that price tag when selling for £200,000 to Al Mohamediya Racing from Knockanglass Stables this spring.

Golden Harrow was sent off at 13-8 on his racecourse bow and struck by three-quarters of a length from the more experienced favourite Moonstone Boy.

Graceful Thunder

G f Havana Grey - Glace (Verglas)

£90,000, Goffs UK

The Amo Racing two-year-old train rolls on and this filly looks another nice prospect to carry the increasingly familiar purple silks. She was bred as the third foal out of the winning Verglas mare Glace, a 12-year-old from the family of July Cup, Temple Stakes and Flying Childers winner Fleeting Spirit, a daughter of Invincible Spirit.

She had already been through the sales ring twice before her date in Doncaster last month, selling from Olive O'Connor to Kingsfield Stud for €14,000 at the Goffs February Sale as a weanling.

At the Tattersalls Ireland September Yearling Sale later that year, she was picked up by Hamish Macauley from Kingsfield for €68,000. Her subsequent sale from Hyde Park Stud saw her make £90,000.

Trained by George Boughey, the March-born filly was sent off 7-2 second favourite for a fillies' novice event at Sandown last Tuesday and did enough to win by a neck.

Hala Emaraaty

B c Kodiac - Terrifically (Sir Prancealot)

£14,000, Goffs UK

A seemingly shrewd buy at £14,000 by Ahmad Alshairit and Federico Barberini, Hala Emaraaty showed a good attitude to win first time up this month by half a length in a Ripon maiden for Alice Haynes.

Jockey Kieran O'Neill said: "He was still quite raw and green and I probably got there half a furlong too soon; he was looking for a bit company, but he did it well in the end. He'll improve a lot for it."

Hala Emaraaty is out of an unraced half-sister to Unfortunately (pictured) Credit: Caroline Norris

The son of Kodiac hails from the famed nursery of Tally-Ho Stud and has a high-quality and precocious pedigree being out of an unraced half-sister to Prix Morny winner and sire Unfortunately, and Temple Stakes winner Look Busy.

Majestic Beauty

G f Havana Grey - Yearbook (Byron)

£90,000, Goffs UK

Another fast and furious juvenile winner for Havana Grey and Amo Racing, the Bearstone Stud-bred Majestic Beauty also hails from last month's Goffs UK Sale. She initially made 40,000gns to Aguiar Bloodstock at the Tattersalls Somerville Sale before fetching double that this spring when selling to Amo from Adrian Murray.

She is the eighth foal out of the placed Byron mare Yearbook and is related to a number of sprint winners, including Double Gain, who was also third in the 7f Solario Stakes, Enduring and Meng Tian.

Majestic Beauty, another trained by Haynes, defied a slow start at Catterick on her debut last week to score by a ready two and a half lengths, with rider Kevin Stott reporting she quickened up well and is a "nice prospect".

Mon Na Slieve

Ch c Exceed And Excel - Victory Wave (Distorted Humor)

190,000gns, Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up Sale

A Godolphin-bred son of Exceed And Excel, Mon Na Slieve made quite the impression when winning a novice at York's Dante meeting for the in-form Kevin Ryan team.

The colt cost €22,000 when selling to ABC Bloodstock from Ringfort Stud at last year's Goffs February Sale. He failed to sell at €50,000 later that year at the Orby but proved worth persisting with for Yeomanstown Stud when hammered down to Stephen Hillen and Ryan at 190,000gns at Park Paddocks this spring.

Mon Na Slieve in winning action at York Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Mon Na Slieve is the first foal out of the winning Distorted Humor mare Victory Wave, whose six successes for Saaeed bin Suroor came over seven furlongs to a mile. The dam is a full-sister to Artigiano, a six-furlong winner at two and placed in the Vintage and Royal Lodge Stakes. It is the further family of American champion It's In The Air.

Tiger Belle

B f Cotai Glory - Dark Acclamation (Acclamation)

£70,000, Goffs UK

By Tally-Ho's Cotai Glory, sire of Group 1 winner The Platinum Queen, this filly looked a promising sort for Ado McGuinness and Shamrock Thoroughbreds when keeping on well to win a 15-runner Cork maiden on Wednesday..

The Paul Giles-bred bay sold to Con Marnane for €18,000 from Moyfinn Stud at part two of the Tattersalls Ireland September Yearling Sale, before providing a decent return when heading to Shamrock for £70,000 seven months later.

She is the second foal out of the Acclamation mare Dark Acclamation, a placed performer in Italy and a half-sister to five-furlong winner Stars In The Night. Dark Acclamation is out of On The Dark Side, a winning and Listed-placed juvenile for Kevin Ryan and a Kheleyf half-sister to Select Stakes winner Red Badge.



B c Soldier's Call - Quick Recovery (Lethal Force)

£20,000, Goffs UK

One of eight individual winners for Ballyhane Stud's first-season sire Soldier's Call, Up The Manor ran out the comfortable winner of a novice at Doncaster on Saturday, scene of his breeze the previous month.

The Jack Jones-trained colt, who was bred by Trickledown Stud, had not sold at the Tattersalls December Foal Sale, nor from the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale, but found a buyer when being picked up for £20,000 by Carrington Bloodstock from Hyde Park Stud.

Up The Manor is the first foal out of the winning Lethal Force mare Quick Recovery, a half-sister to three winners and out of a half-sister to top-level victor Dick Whittington.

Read more