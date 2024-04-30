Well-bred newcomers among fascinating field for Ascot fillies' novice contest on Wednesday

Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Diamond Rain and Echo Lima

Darley British EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes (4.35 Ascot, Wednesday)

What's the story?

A strong looking line-up for this fillies' novice contest at Ascot and some nicely bred newcomers join the more experienced runners in the field.

Among them are Godolphin and Juddmonte homebreds in Diamond Rain and Echo Lima, while Shadwell's Fayqa and Cracksman filly Shaha look the part on pedigree too.

How are they bred?

Diamond Rain hails from the final crop of Darley titan Shamardal and is the seventh foal out of the wonderful Dancing Rain, winner of the Oaks and German Oaks in 2011 for William Haggas.

The Danehill Dancer mare was bred by Swettenham Stud and had been a €200,000 purchase from Goffs Orby but passed that mark and then some with a cool 4,000,000gns sale to John Ferguson at the Tattersalls December Mare Sale in 2013.

Dancing Rain has been an excellent servant for Darley, producing three winners from as many runners including dual UAE Group 2 winner Magic Lily, also placed in the Jebel Hatta and Fillies' Mile.

Another high-class performer is Jalmoud, a New Approach brother to Magic Lily who won a Listed contest and was third to Japan in the Grand Prix de Paris. Magic Lily produced a filly by Dubawi last year, while Dancing Rain's unraced Frankel daughter Rainswept is the dam of two winners.

Magic Lily: dual Group 2 winner out of Dancing Rain Credit: Edward Whitaker

Echo Lima is a half-sister to American Grade 1 winner Juliet Foxtrot, Dick Poole Fillies' Stakes winner Juliet Sierra, Prix Thomas Bryon second Alpha Bravo and Listed second Bravo Sierra.

They are out of the stakes-winning King's Best mare Kilo Alpha, a sister to multiple black-type winner Runaway and from the family of champion Dancing Brave. Kilo Alpha has a two-year-old colt by Expert Eye called Papa Oscar and a yearling colt by Siyouni.

Who do they face?

Fayqa is by Dubawi and out of Blandford Stakes winner Tarfasha, a daughter of Teofilo who was also second to Taghrooda in the Oaks. She is a close relation to Irish Derby second Galileo Rock and a half-sister to Goodwood and Doncaster Cup winner Saddler's Rock plus dual stakes winner and Group-placed Allexina. Tarfasha's leading progeny include the Group-placed juvenile Wuqood and King George V Cup winner Rakan.

Another newcomer to note is Shaha, by Cracksman and out of Prix de Psyche winner and Prix de l'Opera second Board Meeting, an Anabaa half-sister to Prix de Diane and l'Opera heroine Bright Sky. The Newstead Breeding-bred filly sold to The Thoroughbred Racing Corporation for 280,000gns from Glenvale Stud at Tattersalls Book 1.

The twice second Climate Action is another by Cracksman and hails from Stetchworth & Middle Park Studs' excellent family of Oaks winner User Friendly, while Chorus is a Kingman half-sister to Queen's Vase winner Kemari and from the family of St Leger hero Milan.

The winning Aquacell is by Churchill and is a half-sister to two black-type winners or performers in All Rumours and Ultramarine.

