Waldlied makes winning start to broodmare career with Kingman colt's sizzling stateside success

Newsells Park Stud's Waldlied looks set to continue the impressive legacy of her dam Waldlerche and the phenomenal 'W' family, with her three-year-old Kingman colt Equitize blitzing to victory on his debut at Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday.

The first foal out of the Group 2-winning daughter of New Approach, the three-year-old colt came home two and a quarter lengths clear of more experienced rival St Neots, a son of Flintshire, in the 1m1f maiden event at the Florida track.

He was bred by Newsells Park Stud and Gestut Ammerland and consigned by Newsells at Book 1 of the 2021 Tattersalls October Yearling Sale, where agent Mike Ryan signed for 425,000gns.

Equitize ran for the Chad Brown barn at Tampa Bay Downs, and carried the silks of Klaravich Stables as he zipped to victory under Hector Rafael Diaz Jr.

The winner's full-sibling was in utero when Waldlied went through the ring herself at Park Paddocks later in 2021 at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale, where Newsells owner Graham Smith-Bernal bought out joint-partners Gestut Ammerland for 2,200,000gns.

Waldlied, being out of brilliant producer Waldlerche - a Monsun half-sister to St Leger hero Masked Marvel and out of a Mark Of Esteem half-sister to German Derby winner Waldpark - is a half-sister to Arc hero and Ballylinch's first-season sire Waldgeist, as well as Kingman's Gordon Richards Stakes victor Waldkonig, now in his first season at Knockhouse Stud.

She had a short but sweet career on the track, winning two of her four starts, notably the Group 2 Prix de Malleret.

Smith-Bernal said at the time of Waldlied's sale: "She's coming back home, where she belongs. She's a beautiful mare in terms of her demeanour and attitude, she's a very special horse from a very special family.

"It was breaking one partnership and forming a new partnership. We also own 100 per cent of Waldlerche now, as well as her number one daughter.

"She was a great racehorse, I think she was rated as highly in training as Waldgeist was by Andre Fabre. She's a very special horse and we are absolutely delighted to have her back with us."

Waldlied has an unnamed two-year-old filly by Siyouni - bought for 600,000gns by David Redvers at Book 1 last autumn - and the yearling full-sister to Equitize she was carrying when sold to Smith-Bernal. She is due to foal to Dubawi and is then .

