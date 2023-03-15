Notable festival double for broodmare Robbe as Delta Work lands second Glenfarclas Chase success

A most notable double for the Magnien family's Robbe was achieved when Delta Work justified his short price to land a second Glenfarclas Chase success at Cheltenham on Wednesday, 24 hours after his half-brother Jazzy Matty had won the Boodles Handicap Hurdle.

Delta Work, a son of Network who was a five-time Grade 1 winner in his pomp, is the second foal out of the Magniens' Video Rock mare, who was placed over hurdles in France, while his younger Doctor Dino half-brother has two wins and a place from six starts.

For good measure Jazzy Matty's full-brother Inneston was a half-length second in the EBF Novices' Handicap Hurdle Final at Sandown on Saturday. Robbe's next in line is a two-year-old colt by Rail Link.

Alne Park Stud's Ocovango also enjoyed an excellent day with Langer Dan's brave victory in the Coral Cup - following on from a second to Galopin Des Champs in the Martin Pipe two years ago - and third place for Champ Kiely in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle.

The latter, a last-time-out Grade 1 winner at Naas, is the highest-rated progeny by the son of Monsun.

Langer Dan: winner of the Coral Cup on a productive day for Ocovango Credit: Patrick McCann

Diamond Boy, responsible for last year's Brown Advisory Novices' Chase winner L'Homme Presse, appears to have another exceptional prospect with impressive Ballymore scorer Impaire Et Passe, a second winner of the week for Simon Munir and Isaac Souede and a €155,000 purchase by Highflyer Bloodstock from Arqana Online last April.

Wednesday's Brown Advisory winner The Real Whacker was another cheap buy alongside the aforementioned Langer Dan - both sold as foals for €12,000 at the Goffs National Hunt December Sale and Tattersalls Ireland November National Hunt Sale respectively in 2016. The Real Whacker is another feather in the cap of Beeches Stud resident Mahler, a son of Galileo enjoying a resurgence among the leading jumps sires.

It was a second successive festival winner for Denham Red, as Energumene followed up last year's victory in the Champion Chase with an imperious victory. The late stallion has an impressive Cheltenham CV given his past winners include the great Un De Sceaux.

Masked Marvel, who could have a Stayers' Hurdle winner come Thursday afternoon courtesy of Teahupoo, got his first winner on the board in the Grand Annual courtesy of the gritty Maskada, an £80,000 purchase by Coolmara Stables from the ThoroughBid Sale last March when offered by Michael Kehoe.

The Flat-bred A Dream To Share proved best in a messy Weatherbys Champion Bumper, with the son of Muhaarar pulling clear in the testing ground. Out of the Galileo mare Hikari, he is a half-brother to Group 3 Irish St Leger Trial winner Raise You

