'The best horse I’ve ever had anything to do with' - Pyledriver to stand under Coolmore's National Hunt roster

King George and Coronation Cup winner Pyledriver will stand under Coolmore's National Hunt banner in 2024, the operation has announced.

The fan favourite and top-class son of Harbour Watch completed a fairytale story for the La Pyle Partnership, having been a vendor buy-back at 10,000gns from the Tattersalls December Foal Sale in 2017.

Sent into training with William Muir, Pyledriver was a debut winner at Salisbury as a juvenile, while he also struck in the Listed Ascendant Stakes at Haydock on his third start that term. He was a high-class performer at three, winning the King Edward VII and Great Voltigeur Stakes as well as finishing a fine third in the St Leger.

For Muir and training partner Chris Grassick, he won the Coronation Cup at four the following season and was also second in the Hong Kong Vase having landed a Lingfield Listed event since his Epsom success that June.

Second to Hukum in the Coronation Cup, he then downed 2021 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe hero Torquator Tasso and the top-class Mishriff in last year's King George. This year, he returned from a lengthy break to claim the Hardwicke Stakes in fine style. His final run came when attempting to retain his title in the King George behind Hukum.

Muir said: "Pyledriver is the best horse I’ve ever had anything to do with and gave us so many fantastic days.

"From day one he never let us down; brilliant temperament, went on any ground, clean winded and super sound. The only issue he ever had was caused by another horse leaning on him in that race in Saudi. It’ll be a very sad day when he leaves the yard but I think he’ll continue to excel in his new career.”

"Pyledriver is a fine big horse, with plenty of quality about him, a great colour and a very good walk. He was a terrific racehorse and is a complete outcross for the majority of National Hunt mares here in Ireland," Robert McCarthy of Coolmore's The Beeches Stud said.

Pyledriver is out of the winning Le Havre mare La Pyle, who also spent a spell hurdling with Philip Hobbs following her move from France. She is a half-sister to Grand Prix de Paris winner Mont Ormel.

