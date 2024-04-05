Siblings to Group winners and Classic performers among Tattersalls Ireland Breeze-Up Sale catalogue

The catalogue for the Tattersalls Ireland Breeze-Up Sale is now online and features a number of siblings to high-class performers, as well as progeny out of black-type mares.

Taking place on the eve of the Tattersalls Guineas meeting at the Curragh from May 23-24, horses will breeze at Fairyhouse racecourse from 8.30am on the Thursday, while the sale takes place the following day from 10am.

Just over 250 juveniles are catalogued for the sale, which in 2023 produced Anglesey Stakes winner Kairyu, and Listed winners Ballymount Boy and Fun With Flags. The unbeaten filly Purple Lily is also a graduate and holds entries in the English and Irish 1,000 Guineas, as well as the Oaks at Epsom.

Siblings to black-type winners and performers include a Wootton Bassett half-brother to Group 3 winner and Irish 2,000 Guineas second Cairo (78), a Ribchester half-brother to Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint winner Twilight Gleaming (6) and a No Nay Never half-brother to four-time stakes winner Mince (248).

Coral Beach's Magna Grecia half-brother will be offered Credit: Caroline Norris

A Mehmas half-brother to Australian Group 3 winner Jaameh (176) features, while a Magna Grecia half-brother to Killavullan Stakes winner Coral Beach (23) is included.

Other entries with smart siblings include a Starspangledbanner half-sister to dual Wokingham winner and Group 1-placed Rohaan (14), and a Persian King half-brother to the Prix Jean Prat winner and Group 1 sire Territories (3).

Youngsters out of black-type mares include a No Nay Never colt out of Listed winner Nidhaal (193), another No Nay Never colt out of American Grade 1 winner Sophie P (240), a Too Darn Hot filly out of German Group 3 winner Calyxa (56) and a No Nay Never filly out of Listed winner Easter, a sister to Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Peaceful (94).

Tattersalls Ireland CEO Simon Kerins said: "The Tattersalls Ireland Breeze-Up Sale is Ireland’s only breeze-up sale, and I’m confident the quality of this catalogue will meet the expectations of our clients. The quality on offer at this sale has risen year on year, with stakes-class performers and Classic contenders among our graduates in recent editions.

"I’m certain our purchasers will be satisfied with the choice, diversity and depth of the catalogue. We look forward to working alongside the team at Irish Thoroughbred Marketing, and extending a warm welcome to our clients from Ireland, the UK and further afield in May."

