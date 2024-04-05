'I'm committed to do whatever it takes' - John Stewart pledges to go to A$9 million for Winx's foal

American thoroughbred investor John Stewart has doubled down on his vow to buy the first foal of Australia’s generational mare Winx, pledging to go as high as A$9 million (£4.7m/€7.7m) to purchase the daughter of Pierro.

The Resolute Racing principal, a relatively new owner and breeder based in Kentucky, has in recent weeks publicly made his plans known and reaffirmed his plans on Friday after reading the ANZ Bloodstock News story about the Coolmore-consigned filly.

“Will the Winx filly be the first horse that @rresoluteracing is out bid on?….I don’t think so. Given the pedigree page and inspecting the filly in person twice, I can say without a doubt that at the end of the day it will take some deep pockets to keep this filly from joining our band,” Stewart wrote on X.

“Our current record is US$6 million AUS $9.1 million #goodnightove @FasigTiptonCo November Sale.

John Stewart of Resolute Racing has vowed to buy the first foal out of Winx Credit: Keeneland photo

“I am committed to do whatever it takes to buy this filly unless I get the impression I am being bid up and in that case someone could get stuck with paying a big number.

“People are calling her a collectors' item and I am a collector so it is a natural fit.

“This filly represents everything that @rresoluteracing stands for.

“Regardless of what happens it is going to be something people will be happy they were following.”

A shareholder in the Coolmore-purchased Storm Boy, who is favourite for Saturday’s ATC Sires’ Produce Stakes, Stewart made the trip to Australia to watch the Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained colt finish third in the Golden Slipper.

