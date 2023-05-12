Pyledriver's sibling Shagpyle provides a pleasant surprise with debut Ascot victory

What has already been a dream run for the La Pyle Partnership with their dual Group 1 winner Pyledriver got even better when his half-sister Shagpyle made a tidy winning debut at Ascot on Friday.

Roger and Louise Devlin and brothers Guy and Huw Leach produced King George and Coronation Cup hero Pyledriver from their broodmare La Pyle, who was originally bought from France to go hurdling. Pyledriver, by Harbour Watch, was unsold for 10,000gns as a foal and has now earned prize-money of more than £1,800,000.

They upgraded their stallion choice to Frankel for Shagpyle, who was having her first start aged three for the William Muir and Chris Grassick stable and the attractive bay was pulling right away at the end of the Dual Maiden Fillies' Stakes over a mile and a quarter. Her star sibling has had two brilliant days on the Berkshire track, not only in last July's midsummer showpiece but when taking the King Edward VII Stakes in 2020.

Pyledriver wins the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot in 2022 Credit: Edward Whitaker

"It's a really nice surprise," said Guy Leach. "Obviously you're always hopeful and we thought she should run well and go on the ground, but this was just a race that we hoped she'd have a nice experience in and we would see what she could do.

"William thinks she's going to be a stayer and I'm sure she'll improve again from this."

The partnership has continued along upmarket lines for the next coverings for the Le Havre mare, but lost a Kingman colt who would now be a two-year-old in his very early days. "She's got a Kingman filly who is now a yearling and had a break last year," Leach said. "This year she's gone to Mehmas, as we wanted to go back to the Acclamation line that worked with Pyledriver."

Read this next:



