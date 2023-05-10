'We're delighted' - Laundry Cottage Stud dreaming of Group 1 success with star graduate Via Sistina

Laundry Cottage Stud may have fewer than a dozen broodmares in its care but the Hertfordshire-based establishment punches well above its weight in terms of black-type-class performers.

Colin and Melba Bryce's stud has most notably bred and sold a Group 1 winner-turned-stallion in Wootton Bassett, now among the leading sires in Europe from far fewer runners than his peers. Last weekend bore further fruit for the stud with the sensational seasonal reappearance of Via Sistina at Newmarket.

The George Boughey-trained mare dropped a huge hint that she can dine at the top table with a six-length romp over some classy rivals in the Group 2 Dahlia Stakes.