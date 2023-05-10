'We're delighted' - Laundry Cottage Stud dreaming of Group 1 success with star graduate Via Sistina
Laundry Cottage Stud may have fewer than a dozen broodmares in its care but the Hertfordshire-based establishment punches well above its weight in terms of black-type-class performers.
Colin and Melba Bryce's stud has most notably bred and sold a Group 1 winner-turned-stallion in Wootton Bassett, now among the leading sires in Europe from far fewer runners than his peers. Last weekend bore further fruit for the stud with the sensational seasonal reappearance of Via Sistina at Newmarket.
The George Boughey-trained mare dropped a huge hint that she can dine at the top table with a six-length romp over some classy rivals in the Group 2 Dahlia Stakes.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in