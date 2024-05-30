Half-brother to top-class sprinter Dream Of Dreams set for Chepstow debut on Friday

Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Trade Centre Wales Novice Stakes (1.50 Chepstow, Friday)

What's the story?

Vefa Ibrahim Araci's Vasilia has been a fine broodmare and her latest progeny runs at Chepstow on Friday afternoon. The colt in question is Pacific Prince, a son of Australia who is trained by Hugo Palmer for Araci.

How's he bred?

The three-year-old is the tenth foal out of the unraced daughter of Dansili, a half-sister to Cheveley Park Stakes winner Airwave, the second dam of champion juvenile and dual Guineas hero Churchill. Vasilia and Airwave are also half-siblings to the ill-fated Nunthorpe Stakes winner Jwala.

That makes Pacific Prince a half-brother to Dream Of Dreams, winner of the Haydock Sprint Cup and Diamond Jubilee Stakes, as well as the Hungerford Stakes. The son of Dream Ahead was also placed in two further Diamond Jubilee Stakes behind Blue Point and Hello Youmzain.

The Galileo half-sister to Dream Of Dreams at Book 1 in 2020 Credit: Laura Green

The duo's other siblings include Superlative Stakes third Silverheels, the useful Fantastic Fox and the stakes-placed Lasilia, dam of Australia's black-type performer Brassica. Vasilia's Galileo daughter sold to Mike Ryan for 1,400,000gns at Tattersalls Book 1 in 2020 but does not appear to have raced.

Who does he face?

Pacific Prince's ten rivals include the winning Wootton Bassett colt Swindon, a half-brother to a number of winners, while the once-raced Kingman filly Echo Lima is worth another look as well.

The Juddmonte homebred is out of the stakes-winning King's Best mare Kilo Alpha, making her a sister to the smart Tsar, as well as a half-sibling to American Grade 1 winner Juliet Foxtrot and Dick Poole Fillies' Stakes winner Juliet Sierra.

A debutante to note is Sheikh Mohammed Obaid's homebred Dubawi Dream, a Dubawi half-sister to Aphrodite Fillies' Stakes winner and Fillies' Mile second Novakai.

