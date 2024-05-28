Half-brother to Sir Gerhard to debut for Mullins at Wexford on Wednesday

Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Racing Again 13th July INH Flat Race (with 8.30 Wexford, Wednesday)

What's the story?

Willie Mullins debuts a notable newcomer at Wexford on Wednesday in the form of Dacman. The five-year-old son of Champs Elysees will turn heads not only based on his pedigree but also because he will carry the famous colours of Hurricane Fly.

The Creighton family's phenomenal hurdler won a record 22 top-flight races during an illustrious career, and while anything approaching that is fantasy at this stage, connections will hope that Dacman can at least prove a talented sort in his own right.

How's he bred?

The €18,000 Tattersalls Ireland Foal Sale graduate is the fifth foal out of the winning Authorized mare Faanan Aldaar, a half-sister to Flat stakes scorer Prince Of All.

That makes him a half-brother to the top-class hurdler and bumper performer Sir Gerhard, winner of the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle, Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle and Champion Bumper.

Sir Gerhard: dual winner at the Cheltenham Festival Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

The pair are also related to Worthadd's four-time winner Hey Johnny, while there could be further updates as the mare has a three-year-old Getaway filly still to come.

Who does he face?

Among the gelding's 12 rivals is JP McManus homebred Lovely Hurling, a son of Walk In The Park who had a spin over hurdles in March. He is the third foal out of the winning Galileo mare There Is No Point, a close relation to the useful Pleased As Punch and out of a Mark Of Esteem half-sister to Group 2-winning stayer Akbar.

Another is Gordon Elliott's Beaufort Scale, fourth in a point-to-point and on his rules debut in a Clonmel bumper earlier this month. The son of Sholokhov is out of an Indian River half-sister to the high-class Chicago Grey and from the family of Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Minella Indo.

