Justify filly out of Group-winning Galileo sister to Love set for Curragh debut on Sunday

Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Revamp Conservation And Restoration Irish EBF Fillies' Maiden (4.50 Curragh, Sunday)

What's the story?

The sole debutante from Ballydoyle's three runners, Pink Orchid catches the eye immediately based on her pedigree.

The Justify-Galileo nick has already been seen to excellent effect through champion juvenile and Derby favourite City Of Troy, as well as this term's Dee Stakes winner Capulet and 2023 Group scorer Red Riding Hood.

How's she bred?

Pink Orchid is the first foal out of the Galileo mare Peach Tree, winner of the Stanerra Stakes who also beat a certain Tarnawa in the Staffordstown Stud Stakes the previous season.

The eight-year-old is out of the lowly rated Pivotal mare Pikaboo, therefore making Peach Tree a sister to 1,000 Guineas, Oaks, Yorkshire Oaks, Prince of Wales's Stakes and Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Love.

The duo are also sisters to Munster Oaks Stakes winner Flattering and half-sisters to Lucky Kristale, herself winner of the Lowther and Duchess of Cambridge Stakes.

Love strides clear in the 1,000 Guineas Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Peach Tree has a two-year-old filly by Dubawi, a yearling colt by Wootton Bassett and a filly foal by the same sire this term.

Who does she face?

Among the three-year-old's eight rivals is stablemate North Africa, fifth on her debut and a Galileo sister to stakes winner Ballet Shoes. She is out of the winning Johannesburg mare Emerald Ring and from the illustrious family of Nureyev and Sadler's Wells.

O'Brien's third runner is Lily Hart, another daughter of Galileo and a sister to the black-type-placed pair High Heels and Facade. She is expected to leave her unplaced debut effort well behind.

The Aga Khan's debutante Sidiza is another with a high-class pedigree, being by Sea The Moon and from the family of Derby and Arc winner Sinndar.

Goffs London Sale

Read this next:

'We're going to be concentrating on the stallion ranks' - Mossy Fen Park fetches £235,000 as Clipper Logistics sells off National Hunt string

Good Morning Bloodstock is our unmissable email newsletter. Leading bloodstock journalist Martin Stevens provides his take and insight on the biggest stories every morning from Monday to Friday.