Enable's half-sister by fellow Arc winner Sea The Stars set for Kempton debut for Juddmonte and the Gosdens

Unibet/EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes (5.40 Kempton, Wednesday)

Forecast odds: 11-4

What's the story?

Three-year-old Zilfee, who makes her debut for John and Thady Gosden over a mile and three furlongs, has an extremely famous half-sister, none other than dual Arc heroine Enable, whose 15 victories also included three King Georges, the Oaks and Irish Oaks, the Yorkshire Oaks twice, the Coral-Eclipse and Breeders’ Cup Turf.

How's she bred?

Zilfee is by the great Sea The Stars – also an Arc winner of course – and is a Juddmonte homebred out of Concentric, the daughter of Sadler’s Wells who was a Listed winner and Group-placed..

Enable was by Nathaniel, while the dam – who has seven winners from seven runners – has three other black-type performers on her CV, Listed runner-up Derab (Zilfee’s full-sibling), Group 2-placed Contribution (Champs Elysees, and herself the dam of Group 3 winner Agave) and Group 3-placed Entitle (Dansili).

Who does she face?

Another eyecatching newcomer would have been Journey’s half-sister To Montare, but she is a non-runner.

There are still a dozen rivals for Zilfee, however, notably Cheveley Park Stud homebred Inlet, by Golden Horn and out of Group 3 winner Intimation.

She makes her debut too, as does Shadwell’s homebred Al Haal, by the reigning British and Irish champion sire Frankel and out of the Listed-placed Ojooba.

Of those to have run, Zarak’s daughter Kitty Furnival, beaten just a neck at Leicester last month, is probably the one to beat, while another Cheveley Park homebred, Incensed, will also have her backers after finishing third at Newmarket last month on her reappearance.

