Godolphin unleash 1,000,000gns Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up sale-topper at Haydock on Friday

Betfred Challenge Cup Final EBF Novice Stakes (8.03 Haydock, Friday)

What's the story?

Godolphin debut a special newcomer at Haydock in the form of Royal Officer, a son of Galileo who topped the Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up Sale when selling for a cool 1,000,000gns.

He is just one of 13 two-year-olds from the final crop of the Coolmore phenomenon Galileo and provided Glending Stables' Roderic Kavanagh's team with a brilliant pinhook, having cost them 125,000gns from the Tattersalls December Foal Sale.

Kavanagh said after the seven-figure sale: "You do start to dream and the last month has been tense because you know you have something special.

“We were disciplined all year and didn’t lose the run of ourselves, but when this horse came up [as a yearling] you could feel there was a possibility to get something unique.

Royal Officer at Tattersalls in April Credit: Laura Green

“It does help that you’ve sold a horse like Vandeek but I didn’t think this would happen. I have other horses coming here and it didn’t happen for them. But maybe that’s just the attributes of this horse, he just doesn’t disappoint. Hopefully he won’t disappoint anyone where he goes next.”

How's he bred?

The May-born bay is the seventh foal out of the Clodovil mare Manderley, a winner and fourth in the 1,000 Guineas for Richard Hannon and Julie Wood.

Manderley is a sister to Gregorian, winner of the Group 2 Hungerford Stakes and second in the Group 1 Prix Jean Prat. Manderley and the Rathasker Stud stallion are also half-siblings to Naval Warfare, a Group 2-placed performer in Australia.

That makes Royal Officer a close relation to French Listed winner Hidden Dimples and Canadian juvenile winner Mrs Frankel, both by Frankel. Manderley has a yearling filly by Wootton Bassett.

Who does he face?

His rivals include the John and Thady Gosden-trained Aegean Sea, Coolmore's homebred son of Kingman out of the winning Dansili mare Secret Walk. The eight-year-old is a half-sister to German Listed winner Pabouche and to dual winner Espadrille, the dam of this year's Jumeriah 1,000 Guineas winner Cinderella's Dream.

His second dam is High Heeled, winner of the Group 3 St Simon Stakes and third to Sariska and Midday in the Oaks. High Heeled is a sister to Listed winner Bella Estrella, the dam of 2023 Champagne Stakes winner Iberian, and to Faraday Light, the dam of Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine Just The Judge.

Best Adventure, a 650,000gns Tattersalls Book 1 purchase by BBA Ireland, is a brother to the winning Cow Chico and out of Group 3 Weld Park Stakes second Foxtrot Liv, a Foxwedge mare from the family of Australian Group 1 winner Best Of Days.

Sheikh Mohammed Obaid's homebred Castle Stuart is by Dubawi and out of the smart Siyouni mare Golden Crown, second in the Group 2 Prix de Sandringham. She is a half-sister to Group 3 Winter Derby scorer Forest Of Dean, Listed winner State Occasion and Group 3 Athasi Stakes third Rionach, as well as the rapidly progressive English Oak.

Seagulls Eleven, a fine second on his debut at the track, is a half-brother to Group 1 Prix de l'Abbaye heroine The Platinum Queen.

Goffs London Sale

