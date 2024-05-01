Godolphin's half-brother to French Classic heroine Castle Lady set to debut at Doncaster

Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Coronado King

At The Races App Form Study Maiden Stakes, 7.20 Doncaster, Thursday

What's the story?

Well-bred newcomer Coronado King is set to line up for owner-breeder Godolphin at Doncaster on Thursday evening in a race which has been won by some useful performers.

They include the 2016 scorer Forge, Juddmonte's homebred son of Dubawi out of Heat Haze, who went on to place third in the Grade 1 Maker's 46 Mile Stakes in America.

How is he bred?

Coronado King is by the recently retired Exceed And Excel and is the sixth foal out of the unraced Elusive Quality mare Windsor County. She is a sister to Breeders' Cup Classic and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner Raven's Pass, now an established Group 1 sire at Darley's Kildangan Stud. Windsor County is also a half-sibling to American Grade 3 winner Gigawatt.

Windsor County has produced five winners from as many runners, most notably the 2019 Poule d'Essai des Pouliches heroine Castle Lady. She is also responsible for Top Score, a son of Hard Spun who struck in Listed company at Meydan for Godolphin and Saeed bin Suroor.

The 15-year-old Windsor County also has an unnamed two-year-old filly by Lope De Vega.

Who does he face?

Among the three-year-old's rivals is Sheikh Mohammed Obaid's twice-raced Siyouni colt Gracious Leader, a 250,000gns Tattersalls Book 1 purchase and son of Group 3 winner and Prix de la Foret fourth Dame Du Roi.

Another set to line up is the Shamardal gelding Shamardal Star, once raced when second in a bumper at Fakenham in November. He is a half-brother to Kingman's Technical Analysis, a Grade 2 winner and Grade 1-placed in the United States for Chad Brown and Klaravich Stables. The pair hail from the family of Melbourne Cup hero Rekindling.

Sherman Tank, a gelded son of Sioux Nation who was a close third on his debut at Newcastle in November, probably has the best form in the race. The €165,000 Arqana Breeze-Up Sale graduate is also well-related, being out of a winning Le Havre half-sister to Anglesey Stakes winner and Prix Morny third Peace Envoy, plus Swedish Group winner Our Last Summer.

Read more

'It was like winning the lottery, it's unbelievable' - Strong Leader shining for the Rainbows after Aintree triumph