Half-brother to Group 1 winner and 1,250,000gns Book 1 buy ready to be unleashed by Ballydoyle

Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden (1.45 Navan, Saturday)

Forecast odds: 6-4

What's the story?

This Aidan O’Brien-trained two-year-old colt, the mount of Ryan Moore, will not only turn heads on pedigree but also his sales ring price tag.

He is a half-brother to seven winners, notably Group 1 Commonwealth Cup winner Golden Horde, and cost a cool 1,250,000gns when acquired by MV Magnier and Peter Brant's White Birch Farm at Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale.

How's he bred?

The colt is by Coolmore sire Wootton Bassett and was bred by Clara Stud under the CN Farm banner out of Pivotal’s daughter Entreat.

Entreat wasn’t one of Cheveley Park’s star performers on the track in a fairly light career, her only win coming at Folkestone – if only that could be typed without sad feelings of regret – and she was moved on for a modest 14,000gns at the July Sale in 2016.

She has fared much better at paddocks, however, her septet of winners headed by Lethal Force’s son Golden Horde, who as well winning at the top level at Royal Ascot also landed the Group 2 Richmond Stakes at Glorious Goodwood and was beaten just a neck by Earthlight in the Middle Park Stakes.

Entreat has also produced Listed winners Line Of Departure (Mehmas) and Exhort (Dutch Art), and Camille Pissarro is her ninth foal.

What was said at the sales?

Entreat’s owner James Cloney told the assembled media pack, which included Racing Post sales correspondent James Thomas: “The horse did it all himself. He’s a really nice specimen of a horse. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing to have such a beautiful article that’s the right size, the right shape, walks the right way and has the right pedigree. She’s a special mare who really produces top-quality stock.”

Camille Pissarro as a yearling selling at Park Paddocks Credit: Laura Green

On the choice of Wootton Bassett, he added: “Given what he’d done in France you could see he was going to climb the ranks, so we had an inkling he was going to work out."

Who does he face?

On another day, the Ten Sovereigns filly Sorelia Carina, trained by Aidan’s son Donnacha, could easily have been our main MYC offering. The filly, offered by the Castlebridge Consignment, cost 400,000gns at the same sale as Camille Pissarro, when purchased by a triumvirate of Avenue Bloodstock, Medallion and MV Magnier.

She is the second foal out of the Holy Roman Emperor mare Too Precious, which also makes her a half-sibling to a Group 1 winner, in her case last year’s Cheveley Park Stakes winner Porta Fortuna. She is by Caravaggio.

All bar two of the 11 declared for this 6f maiden are unraced, another being the Bolger family homebred Clever And Classy, a half-sister to last year’s Group 3 Fairy Bridge Stakes winner Clever And Cool.

