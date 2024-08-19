'It looks a good crossing for the future' - former Aga Khan pre-training rider set for Arqana August Sale bow

Gregory Guillois may not be among the renowned consignors at Arqana's V2 Sale, but, as the saying goes, from little acorns grow mighty oaks. There is no telling how far the experienced horseman can climb as he offers his first yearling at the August sales in Deauville.

A former pre-training work-rider for the Aga Khan, Guillois has now turned his hand to sales preparation, having gained experience at Haras de Grandcamp, Haras de Mezeray and The Channel Consignment, among others.

Guillois is consigning under the Haras de la Cuviniere banner, which is based in Bazoches-au-Houlme in Normandy. The stud was adapted to accommodate thoroughbreds, and new fences and boxes were among the amendments done by Guillois.

The facility can house 15 to 20 boarders at any given time, while the team also offers rest and recuperation for horses in training and check-ups for broodmares.

The debut consignor said: "I've worked for many studs since I was 15, but we decided to buy a stud to breed and sell yearlings. We've been running the stud for a year now and this is our first yearling for the August sales."

Guillois' colt Winday, who goes through the ring on Tuesday as lot 421, is by Galiway and bred on the cross with Kendargent that has produced Group 1-winning brothers Sealiway and Sunway, the latter also an excellent second to Los Angeles in the Irish Derby this summer.

Sealiway won the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere by a wide margin at two and the Champion Stakes at three, while the now Haras de Beaumont sire had his first foals this year.

Guillois said: "The colt is a beautiful yearling who is very elegant and very Galiway. He's bred on a good cross, being out of a Kendargent mare and from a family which has had winners over obstacles as well as on the Flat.

"I think it looks a good crossing for the future of this yearling."

The youngster is out of the placed Kenwind, a half-sibling to numerous black-type winners on the Flat and over jumps, including Bertranicus and Becqu Adoree. Further down the page are the likes of Group 3 winners Lakenheath and Decorated Soldier.

It is a versatile pedigree which hopefully points to the colt having a productive future.

The family-oriented team are set to offer more yearlings at the Arqana October Yearling Sale, having sold a Recoletos half-sister to a stakes winner for €50,000 at the auction last year. They are set to build on numbers for the future with some new owners.

Guillois said: "We already have a few yearlings for October and we hope to double up this activity. We've got a few owners who are confident in our ability, so hopefully that's good for us all."

Before withdrawals, the catalogue for Arqana's V2 Yearling Sale, which starts at 11am (10am BST) on Tuesday, was 189-strong, with youngsters by leading sires such as Dark Angel, Havana Grey, Kodiac, Mehmas, New Bay, No Nay Never, Siyouni, Starspangledbanner, Too Darn Hot, Wootton Bassett and Zarak.

The auction, while playing second fiddle to the Select Sale which concluded its three-day run on Sunday, has produced its fair share of quality graduates.

They include the winners of both French Guineas in 2018, Olmedo, a €100,000 V2 yearling who won the Poule d’Essai des Poulains, and €60,000 filly Teppal who 40 minutes later landed the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches.

Another winner of the Pouliches to come from V2 was Coeursamba, who took the 2021 running after selling in Deauville for €40,000.

Last year’s winner of the German 2,000 Guineas, Angers, was found at V2 for €20,000, while others on the roll of honour include Pradaro, a Group 2 winner bought for €42,000, and Group 3 winner Outburst, who cost €25,000.

While last year’s V2 Sale saw record turnover of €5,560,000, headed by a €200,000 son of Kodiac, Arqana officials and vendors alike are unlikely to be overly optimistic this time around, given the year-on-year drops in aggregate, average and median witnessed at the Select auction, though those figures were at least on a par with 2022.

Among the notable offerings on Tuesday are a couple from the Fairway Consignment, namely a Hello Youmzain colt out of the Listed-placed Terrichang and from the family of Prix du Moulin and Jacques le Marois winner Luth Enchantee (327), and a Starspangledbanner filly out of a Dark Angel sister to French 1,000 Guineas heroine Mangoustine (506).

No Nay Never notched an eighth individual Group/Grade 1 winner across the road from the sales complex on Sunday when son Whistlejacket made just about all in the Prix Morny, and Haras de l'Hotellerie offer a filly by the Coolmore sire out of Listed winner winner La Berma (424).

Haras des Capucines' Siyouni filly from the family of Prix de l’Opera winner Kinnaird (330), and Haras de Grandcamp's Zelzal brother to American Graded scorer Dolce Zel (389) look like another pair to keep tabs on.

Also among those catching the eye are Haras d'Etreham's Wootton Bassett colt from a strong German black-type family (450), and Haras de la Louviere's Zarak colt from the family of Immortal Verse and Tenebrism (458).

Haras du Mont dit Mont present a Mehmas grandson of Queen Mary Stakes winner and 1,000 Guineas third Maqaasid (357), while Elevage de Tourgeville's Kendargent filly out of a Wootton Bassett half-sister to Queen Anne Stakes and Jebel Hatta winner Lord Glitters (401) might be another to turn heads.

Arqana V2 Sale factfile

Where Arqana sales complex, Deauville

When One-day session begins on Tuesday at 11am local time (10am BST)

Last year’s stats From 167 lots offered, 143 sold (86 per cent) for turnover of €5,600,000, an average of €39,161 and a median of €30,000

Notable graduates Coeursamba (offered by Haras d’Haspel, bought by Jean-Claude Rouget for €40,000), Olmedo (offered by Haras des Capucines, bought by Jean-Claude Rouget for €100,000), Teppal (offered by Haras d’Ellon, bought by Con Marnane for €60,000)

