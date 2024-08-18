'The thinking was to try to be a little bit different' - Menuisier on the buyers' sheet at Arqana with new syndicates launch looming

David Menuisier has had his boots on the ground at the Arqana August Yearling Sale, searching for exciting young talent for his new All For One Racing syndicates.

The Group 1-winning trainer went to €125,000 for La Motteraye's No Nay Never filly from an illustrious Aga Khan family and €110,000 for Normandie Breeding's Sea The Stars half-sister to a German 2,000 Guineas winner.

The West Sussex-based Menuisier wants to involve as many people as he can in racehorse ownership and is launching two new syndicates this autumn under All For One Racing, with an open day scheduled for next month, when prospective owners can meet the team and ask any questions.

Two horses who have already put All For One Racing on the map are recent winners Tribal Chief and City Of Delight, with the latter completing a hat-trick this month and the pair bagging five wins between them this season.

Menuisier said of his new venture: "The thinking was to try to be a little bit different from whatever everybody else does. We've been successful buying here in Deauville, so the plan is to buy some horses in Deauville and give people the chance to be part of a syndicate that allows them to travel abroad and have a good time.

"We don't mind racing in England but we also won't be scared to come to France if it's worth it. The shares are officially ten per cent, but we're happy to adapt to try to give everyone a chance to get involved."

On buying yearlings in Deauville, he said: "It's more or less on spec really; this year we have also decided to buy a couple of colts, they won't be bought here in August but in October. We will launch on September 8 at home, where we invite owners and interested people to come up and speak to us.

"It gives them the chance at first refusal, and if they don't like what I buy, then we'll give them their money back, which I don't think many people do. They're more than welcome to join in after I buy the horses in the last week of October for the official launch on the first Sunday in November."

The €125,000 filly bought at the weekend might be by a speed influence in No Nay Never, but her family contains plenty of middle-distance talent, too. Her Camelot dam Hazakiyra is a winning half-sister to two black-type performers, including Derrinstown Derby Trial winner Hazapour. Hazakiyra is herself a daughter of the Listed-winning Dalakhani mare Hazarafa, a half-sister to dual Derby hero Harzand.

It is also the further family of last year's Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner Big Rock, dual Group 1 winner Emily Upjohn and St Leger, Irish Derby and Grand Prix de Paris hero Hurricane Lane.

Menuisier said: "I don't really look at many No Nay Nevers as they're usually too speedy for me, but I really fell in love with that filly. She moved really well and I thought she had a nice middle-distance pedigree with a bit of speed. She's cheeky and I quite liked her character too."

The €110,000 Sea The Stars filly is out of the winning Monsun mare Madhyana, making her a half-sister to 2021 German 2,000 Guineas winner Mythico among three black-type performers.

Also on the page is Luth Enchantee, winner of the Prix du Moulin and Jacques le Marois.

