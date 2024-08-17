'She's an absolute queen' - Barton Stud delight as debut Arqana draft is topped by €550,000 Sea The Stars filly

Barton Stud's debut draft at Arqana's August Yearling Sale struck gold when its well-bred Sea The Stars filly sold for €550,000.

The chestnut, out of the Australia mare Dhabyah, evidenced a composed and relaxed demeanour when her turn came in the Deauville ring, ultimately being hammered down to Rabbah Bloodstock.

She boasts a top-class pedigree, being a granddaughter of a Monsun sister to German Derby or Oaks winners Samum, Schiaparelli and Salve Regina, as well as Sanwa, the dam of Sea The Stars' German Derby hero Sea The Moon.

The stud's managing director Tom Blain said: "It was a brave decision to come to this sale and it's paid off; she's a beautiful filly who behaved immaculately and looked stunning.

"I'm very pleased for her new purchasers and wish them all the luck in the world. She's an absolute queen and we're delighted."

On the trip more generally, he said: "Deauville's been a great experience, it's not sunny as we speak but it's been blazing sunshine generally and good food. We're very much looking forward to coming back next year, possibly bring a few more. All in all, it's been a great week."

Barton Stud also consigned a Havana Grey colt out of an Excelebration half-sister to the dam of Nunthorpe and Abbaye winner Marsha. The February-born colt went the way of Chantilly-based trainer Hiroo Shimizu and ASM Bloodstock for €105,000.

Blain was also satisfied with that result, saying: "He's off to Chantilly, he's a lovely horse who is a really sharp type. I'd be really surprised if we didn't see him running in the sales races next year; he's definitely a two-year-old type.

"We were pleased; coming here we thought we might get a bit more but, at the same time, you've got to keep these horses moving. I hope he goes well for his young trainer, he's by a very good stallion in Havana Grey and he's got every chance."

On trade at the sale, Blain said: "It seems to me to be a bit patchy, but we had only two horses; normally we have a few more. Just talking to vendors, they're feeling a little bit sticky, but it livens up when a couple of big lots come along."

