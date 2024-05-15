King Charles announced as new patron of the New Zealand Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association

The New Zealand Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association has announced the appointment of King Charles as their new patron.

The patronages of the King and Queen were announced by Buckingham Palace last week to coincide with the first anniversary of the coronation, while the NZTBA received official notification from the palace this week.

"It was a tremendous privilege to have received the letter through the post this week stating that His Majesty The King would be delighted to accept the patronage of our association," Nick Johnson, CEO of the NZTBA, said.

"Her Majesty The Queen was our patron for 32 years, and her love of the thoroughbred is widely known. To be able to have the patronage passed on to His Majesty I think is wonderful, we are very honoured."

King Charles and Queen Camilla at Royal Ascot last year Credit: Tom Dulat

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 a review of her patronages was undertaken along with those held by the then Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall. Between them they had well over 1000 patronages and presidencies, and this number has now been reduced.

The letter from the private secretary to the King and Queen the Right Honourable Sir Clive Alderton, said the review had been completed and that the King would be delighted to accept the patronage.

NZTBA President John Thompson added: "The New Zealand Thoroughbred Breeders Association was fortunate to have a long-standing connection with the Queen during her reign.

"It is therefore fantastic news for the New Zealand breeding industry that His Majesty King Charles has accepted the patronage of our association so we can continue this wonderful connection going forward."

