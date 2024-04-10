'We're thrilled to be involved' - Tattersalls announces sponsorship of the Polish St Leger

Tattersalls will sponsor the 2024 running of the Polish St Leger at Warsaw’s Służewiec racecourse, as it joins the Irish 2,000 Guineas, Irish 1,000 Guineas and Italian Oaks on the list of European Classic races sponsored by the Newmarket-based sales company.

Taking place on Westminster Day on Saturday, August 31, the card will also see Tattersalls Ireland sponsor the Nagroda Dakota, a race for two-year-olds over six and a half furlongs.

The Polish St Leger has been won by some of the nation's best horses, headed by Va Bank, a €4,500 Tattersalls Ireland September Yearling Sale purchase, who tasted Classic success before going on to land a number of Group races in Europe.

Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony said: "We're delighted to add the Polish St Leger to the Tattersalls portfolio of Classic sponsorships in Europe. It's an exciting time for Polish racing, with the country staging their first ever internationally recognised Listed race in October last year, and Tattersalls and Tattersalls Ireland are thrilled to be involved with the 2024 Westminster Day at Tor Służewiec."

Simon Kerins: "The Polish racing industry goes from strength to strength" Credit: Jack Lyons

Tattersalls Ireland CEO Simon Kerins added: "We're privileged to align the Tattersalls Ireland brand to the Polish St Leger. The Polish racing industry goes from strength to strength, and our graduates are an integral part of raising its profile as a racing nation.

"Tattersalls Ireland are committed to supporting the markets that support us, and our Polish client base has seen year on year growth over the last few years, making this agreement beneficial to both parties. This partnership will extend our Flat racing sponsorship portfolio, which is headlined by our €250,000 Super Auction Sales Stakes at the Irish Champions Festival."

Marian Ziburske, president of the Westminster Group – a family owned company founded in 2003 whose investments are mainly in real estate – said: "Opened in 1939, Tor Służewiec in Warsaw is one of the most beautiful and important racecourses in Eastern Europe, and it is fantastic to have Tattersalls join world-class companies such as Dell, Land Rover and Panattoni in sponsoring on our charity raceday.

"The largest European auction house with an impressive history is closely linked to Polish racing. In addition to the Polish record-breaking horse Va Bank, many of today’s most successful horses, such as the first Polish-trained Group-winning filly Moonu, Group winner Lady Ewelina and Polish Derby winner Westminster Moon, were all bought at Tattersalls.

"We're very proud to have such a respected partner and look forward to the further development of Polish racing."

