Mohamed Al Mansour appointed chief operating officer of Al Shaqab Racing

Al Shaqab Racing has appointed Mohamed Al Mansour to the position of chief operating officer.

Formerly the director of the team's Purebred Arabians operation, which oversaw champion Al Ghadeer's Triple Crown victory in Qatar last weekend, Al Mansour brings good experience to the role though also embodies investment and trust in younger members of the team.

"The appointment is part of the approach to benefit from Qatar’s talented youth to add to the achievements of Al Shaqab Racing," said a press release.

"Al Mansour brings extensive experience in the world of horseracing, being closely involved with the developments of this field, making him an excellent addition to Al Shaqab Racing’s team, who look forward to continuing their success and realising more impressive results.

"Al Shaqab Racing management is committed to excellence in both breeding and Flat racing, whether in Doha or at the world’s top racecourses."

Al Ghadeer's success in the Golden Sword race at Al Rayyan in Doha last weekend completed the Triple Crown success, with the son of Al Mourtajez having won the first two legs in the Qatar International Stakes at Goodwood and Qatar Arabian World Cup at Longchamp.

Al Shaqab's Haras de Bouquetot in Normandy stands nine stallions, including 2024 newcomer Lusail.

The others are Olympic Glory, Al Wukair, Armor, Galileo Gold, Romanised, Thunder Moon, Wooded and Zelzal.

Read more

Juddmonte announce mating plans for star-studded broodmare band