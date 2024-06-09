Belmont winner Dornoch helps dam Puca and Grandview Equine make history

Both breeder Robert Clay's Grandview Equine and broodmare Puca made some history on Saturday when Dornoch held off Mindframe to win the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga.

Dornoch, a son of Good Magic, is a full brother to last year's Kentucky Derby winner, Mage, and Clay's Grandview Equine bred both horses.

Clay, the founder of Three Chimneys Farm in 1972, formed Grandview in 2018 with a pair of partners and after they bought three shares in Hill 'n' Dale Farms at Xalapa's young sire Good Magic – the 2017 champion two-year-old male – they decided to purchase three mares to support those shares.

One of those mares would be Puca, a Grade 2-placed stakes-winning daughter of dual Classic winner Big Brown. Grandview, with the help of Alex Solis II and Jason Litt, went to $475,000 for Puca at The November Sale in 2018, Fasig-Tipton Kentucky's boutique fall mixed sale where she was consigned by Denali Stud.

Puca becomes just the ninth mare to produce two United States Classic winners and the first since Better Than Honour produced 2006 Belmont winner Jazil and 2007 Belmont winner Rags to Riches. Before Better Than Honour, Weekend Surprise produced Summer Squall, winner of the 1990 Preakness Stakes, and A.P. Indy, winner of the 1992 Belmont.

Ahead of this year's Kentucky Derby Clay told BloodHorse that it's interesting how different all of Puca's foals have been.

"Mage and Dornoch are nothing alike," he said. "Mage was not a big, heavy horse, and Dornoch is a really nice, well-balanced horse, again not big, but strong. The McKinzie colt is a May foal but you'd never know it. He is a much bigger version of both of them. He is really doing well."

The first mare to produce two US Classic winners was Maggie B.B., dam of 1879 Preakness winner Harold and 1884 Belmont winner Panique.

The others include: Cinderella (dam of 1896 Belmont winner Hastings and 1898 Derby winner Plaudit); Lady Margaret (1896 Preakness winner Margrave and 1902 Belmont winner Masterman); Ignite (1900 Preakness winner Hindus and 1906 Derby winner Sir Huon); Leisure (Preakness winners Royal Tourist in 1908 and Holiday in 1914); and Prudery (1927 Derby winner Whiskery and 1928 Preakness winner Victorian).

Dornoch also is the second Classic winner for Good Magic, a son of Curlin who stands for $125,000 at Hill 'n' Dale.

Dornoch is the brother of last year's Kentucky Derby winner Mage Credit: Matt Wooley

On the track Puca was campaigned by Donegal Racing. She has been sold three times since the end of her racing career, going for $275,000 at the 2017 Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale before Grandview Equine purchased her.

She sold again last year, going to John Stewart's Resolute Racing for $2.9 million at Keeneland November, where she was consigned by Case Clay Thoroughbred Management.

Mage sold for $235,000 as a yearling and $290,000 as a two-year-old. Oracle Bloodstock, agent, went to $325,000 to purchase Dornoch from the Runnymede Farm consignment at the 2022 Keeneland September Yearling Sale.

Puca also has produced Gunning, a five-year-old stakes-placed daughter of Gun Runner; Baeza, an unraced juvenile McKinzie colt; and this year delivered another Good Magic colt. Resolute Bloodstock is the breeder of that colt. The mare was bred back to Good Magic.

