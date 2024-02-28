Justify and Gun Runner among new Hall of Fame finalists

Triple Crown winner Justify, Horse of the Year Gun Runner and jockey Joel Rosario, who ranks fourth all-time in Breeders' Cup wins, are new finalists on the National Museum of Racing's 2024 Hall of Fame Ballot announced on Tuesday.

Nine racehorses, six trainers, and two jockeys account for the 17 finalists on this year's ballot, as chosen by the Museum's Hall of Fame Nominating Committee.

Returning finalists include racehorses Blind Luck, Game On Dude, Gio Ponti, Havre De Grace, Kona Gold, Lady Eli and Rags To Riches; trainers Christophe Clement, Kiaran McLaughlin, Graham Motion, Doug O'Neill, John Sadler, and John Shirreffs, and jockey Jorge Chavez.

Hall of Fame voters may select as many candidates as they believe are worthy of induction. All candidates that receive 50 per cent plus one vote (majority approval) from the voting panel will be elected. Finalists were required to receive support from two-thirds of the 15-member nominating committee to qualify for the ballot.

Results will be announced on April 23, and the new inductees will also include this year's selections by the Museum's Historic Review and Pillars of the Turf committees.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on August 2 at the Fasig-Tipton Sales Pavilion in Saratoga Springs at 10:30am (3.30pm BST). The ceremony is open to the public and free to attend.

To be eligible for the Hall of Fame, trainers must be licensed for 25 years, while jockeys must be licensed for 20 years. Thoroughbreds are required to be retired for five calendar years. Candidates not active within the past 25 years are eligible through the Historic Review process.

Chaired by Edward L Bowen, the Hall of Fame nominating committee is comprised of Bowen, Caton Bredar, Steven Crist, Tom Durkin, Bob Ehalt, Tracy Gantz, Teresa Genaro, Jane Goldstein, Steve Haskin, Jay Hovdey, Alicia Hughes, Tom Law, Jay Privman, Michael Veitch and Charlotte Weber.

