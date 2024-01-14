First reported foals by Lane's End's world champion Flightline arrive

In a social media posting Albaugh Family Stables announced that their Grade 1-winning mare Juju's Map had produced the first foal for Flightline , the undefeated 2022 Horse of the Year.

"Juju's Map welcomed her first foal, a filly by Flightline, into the world last night," said the Albaugh Family Stables post at X [formerly Twitter]. "We are so excited, and we are happy to say that Juju and her baby are doing great! Juju's Map, a Grade 1 winner, and Flightline, the undefeated champion, produced a gorgeous looking filly."

In a follow-up call with Jason Loutsch of Albaugh Family Stables, he said the filly was foaled at Taylor Made Farm, near Nicholasville, Kentucky, where all Albaugh broodmares reside. He said the filly is doing great and Albaugh Family Stables is thrilled to have the first Flightline baby.

Thirty Year Farm also saw the first colt foal by the world champion born. He is out of the Union Rags-sired Lady Scarlet, a winner of the Miss Preakness Stakes during her career and a $625,000 Keeneland November Sale graduate.

Flightline stands for $150,000 at Lane's End near Versailles. The son of multiple leading sire Tapit and Feathered, by Indian Charlie entered stud at Lane's End with a $200,000 fee in 2023. As a covering sire of 14 mares offered at auction in 2023-24, those mares have averaged more than $1 million.

Bred in Kentucky by Summer Wind Equine, Flightline debuted at three and won all three of his starts in the 2021 season - capped by a victory in the Malibu Stakes at Santa Anita. At four he won his three starts - all Grade 1s - by a combined 33 and a half lengths. He won the Metropolitan Handicap by six lengths, the Pacific Classic Stakes by 19 and a quarter lengths, and the Breeders' Cup Classic at Keeneland by eight and a quarter lengths.

The Report of Mares Bred credits Flightline with covering 152 mares in 2023.

Juju's Map, a five-year-old daughter of Liam's Map and Nagambie, by Flatter, earned a Grade 1 win at 2 in the 2021 Alcibiades Stakes at Keeneland and then finished second in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies. At three she placed in three Graded stakes.

For all the latest racing and bloodstock news from North America, visit Bloodhorse