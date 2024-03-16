First Group 1 winner for Wrote as Pulchritudinous captures New Zealand Oaks

Wrote, a resident at the Gillovic Family’s Highview Stud, scored his first top-flight winner when the Chad Ormsby-trained Pulchritudinous landed Saturday’s New Zealand Oaks at Trentham.

Having been sent off a 22-5 chance for the Classic, Pulchritudinous came home to beat Almanzor's Positivity by a length and three-quarters, with favourite Qali Al Farrasha, also by Almanzor, back in third.

Ormsby said to Loveracing.nz: "Things like a Group 1 win are what we strive for. I really can’t thank my team enough. The people on the ground make it all possible.

“We’re only a small team, around five racehorses, but we bat above our weight and I’m so grateful to the people around us. My mother-in-law has a share in this filly, along with her partner, and they do so much for us with all the days and nights that they look after our kids. It’s a great thrill."

Pulchritudinous pictured as a yearling at Karaka Credit: New Zealand Bloodstock

The filly was originally bought by Riverrock Farm from the Milan Park draft at Book 2 of the New Zealand Bloodstock Yearling Sale at Karaka for NZ$32,000 in 2022, before failing to make her NZ$50,000 reserve when she was offered at the Ready To Run Sale later on that year. Pulchritudinous is a daughter of Showus and hails from the same family as Group 2 scorer Kenfair.

He added: “A lot of pride and joy goes into a filly like this, who we bought cheaply and ended up not being able to sell. She’s managed to go on and prove herself."

Wrote, a son of High Chaparral, was a high-class performer at two for Aidan O'Brien, with his three wins including the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf. He was also third in the Royal Lodge Stakes that term and went on to place third in the UAE Derby and Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial the following year.

He is out of the Green Desert mare Desert Classic and hails from the family of Nureyev and Sadler's Wells.

