Goffs UK announces guaranteed £500,000 prize fund for York's Harry Beeby Premier Yearling Stakes

The Harry Beeby Premier Yearling Stakes at York's Ebor meeting will receive a significant prize-money boost for 2024, with Goffs UK announcing a new £500,000 guaranteed prize fund on Wednesday.

Taking place on Thursday, August 24 over six furlongs, the juvenile contest will also be renamed as Harry’s Half Million in continued commemoration of the late Goffs UK chairman and honorary president Harry Beeby who, along with the current Goffs UK chairman and Goffs CEO Henry Beeby, launched the race in 1998.

Goffs UK managing director Tim Kent said: "This race has been a huge success for our Premier Sale since its launch over 25 years ago. Every year we hear from owners and trainers ‘I would love to win your race’ – it has become more than taking home its sizable prize-money, it’s one people want to win and become a part of its heritage which is a wonderful accolade.

Harry Beeby: late Goffs UK chairman and honorary president Credit: Trevor Jones

“When it was launched, it was Europe’s richest two-year-old race and it has been won by some outstanding horses such as Acclamation, Dark Angel, Tasleet and Wootton Bassett to name just a few. We feel the time is right to further elevate the race’s profile and increasing the prize fund to £500,000 in 2024 demonstrates our commitment to it – while it will also be a big draw card for buyers ahead of this year’s Premier Yearling Sale on August 29-30."

He continued: “Harry was immensely proud of the race, he attended every running until 2019 and always enjoyed the spectacle of it as well as meeting clients and friends, many of whom were one and the same.

"We would like to extend our sincere thanks to William Derby and York racecourse for their continued and enthusiastic support of the race and we look forward to returning to York in August for the 26th running on the Thursday of the Sky Bet Ebor festival.”

