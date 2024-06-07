'She has everything it takes' - Saint-Cloud debut winner Golden Belle to sell at Auctav flash sale

Highly promising French debut winner Golden Belle will be offered at Auctav's flash sale next Friday.

A homebred for Scea Ecurie Bader, the daughter of Martinborough impressed at Saint-Cloud on Tuesday, pulling readily clear of her eight rivals in the Prix Helissio over a mile and a half.

The filly is out of the winning Kendor mare Golden Clou, who was stakes-placed when third in the Grand Prix de la Riviera Cote d'Azur. Golden Clou is a half-sister to Group 3 Prix de Barbeville third Gloirez, the dam of black type-winning jumps performers Loradame and Fiestine. The last-named is herself the dam of Grade 2 Prix Congress scorer Kaadam.

Trainer Mathieu Brasme said: "She is a brand new filly and has recently shown great improvement in training. Her victory is very promising. She has all the qualities to be a good Flat-race filly over long distance and to transition to National Hunt if it is what her future connections wish.

"She has never jumped, but physically, mentally, and in terms of pedigree, she has everything it takes to be an excellent performer over hurdles or in chases. She will continue to develop physically in the coming months."

The sale takes place from 6-6.30pm local time (5-5.30pm BST).

