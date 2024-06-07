'I'm eager to deliver on this for clients' - Adam Potts joins BBA Ireland as agent
BBA Ireland has announced the appointment of Adam Potts as bloodstock agent.
Potts graduated from Queen’s University Belfast having obtained his BSc Economics with Finance and then completed the Irish National Stud course. He also worked for the Racing Post as well as writing for the EBN, Thoroughbred Stallion Guide and International Thoroughbred.
More recently, Potts has worked for trainer Ken Condon alongside his own bloodstock work. Notable purchases include last month's Irish 1,000 Guineas runner Purple Lily as a foal, in addition to Kerry and Munster National winner Cabaret Queen as a horse in training. He has also been involved in the purchase of yearlings with the Donovan Bloodstock breeze-up operation.
Potts said: "I'm delighted to be given the opportunity to join BBA Ireland, a world renowned agency known for its integrity, service and skill in purchasing successful racehorses.
"I'm eager to deliver on this for clients. Ireland is a global leader in the thoroughbred industry and BBA Ireland has long been associated with its success."
BBA Ireland's Patrick Cooper added: "We are delighted that Adam has joined the bloodstock team at BBA Ireland and look forward to future successes together."
