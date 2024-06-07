‘The journey has been unforgettable' - Sarah Kelly's Flying Start blog

Our latest Godolphin Flying Start blog comes from Sarah Kelly, from Kildare. A graduate of the University of Limerick’s Bachelor of Science in Equine Science, she has worked for Derrinstown Stud, Baroda Stud, Newgate Farm and, more recently, Jessica Harrington.

With just under one week until our graduation on June 14, the end is near for the Godolphin Flying Start class of 2024. As the latest intake of trainees was announced last month, I can't help but feel a little jealous of them and the incredible experiences they will have over the next two years.

Picking up from where Megan [O'Leary] left off in March, my fellow trainees and I spent April and May visiting various stud farms and trainers around Ireland.

This included a memorable trip to Tipperary to visit Ballydoyle and Coolmore. Spending a morning with Aidan O’Brien on the famous Ballydoyle gallops and watching his horses work is an experience we won’t forget any time soon.

We also had an excellent visit to Closutton Stables before a record-breaking Punchestown festival for Willie Mullins, where a few of us had the chance to ride out.

Along with this, we had the opportunity to spend time with Michael O’Leary, learning more about his business approach and how he has developed Ryanair. One aspect of the programme I have greatly appreciated is the chance to sit down with industry leaders and pick their brains on various topics.

In May, we completed and presented our business plans, culminating five months of preparation and research into a viable product or service for the thoroughbred industry.

Susannah Jeffrey and I developed an app designed to boost demand for thoroughbreds in their second careers and assist with their traceability once they have finished racing. The entire experience was incredibly educational, providing us with a deeper understanding of the efforts involved in creating and launching a business.

Sarah Kelly (second from the left on the back row): "It's hard to believe our time on the programme is coming to an end"

The majority of trainees left Ireland in early May to be based in Newmarket, as part of a five-week externship with various trainers, bloodstock agents, an auction house and a veterinary practice.

Our first stop upon arriving in Newmarket was the Rowley Mile, where we witnessed Notable Speech storm home to win the 2,000 Guineas. It was a great weekend for Godolphin, with another highlight including an exciting filly in Mountain Breeze winning on her debut the following day. As a three-parts sister to Pinatubo, I look forward to her future racing campaign, having won again since her debut in a race previously captured by Classic fillies Mawj and Cachet.

Since arriving in Newmarket, I've had the opportunity to gain invaluable experience with George Boughey and his team. Riding up Warren Hill and witnessing various trainers' strings of horses completing their morning work has given me a first-hand insight into the incredibly competitive nature of racing here in Newmarket.

I have also had the chance to go racing at tracks such as Chester, which was a fantastic experience, especially with George having a winner on the day. I've learned immensely in a short space of time of the hard work and attention to detail that George and his team dedicate to training his horses, and I cannot thank the team enough for their time and efforts.

It's hard to believe our time on the programme is coming to an end. Soon, each of us will be starting our careers in the various jurisdictions we have visited over the past two years.

The journey has been unforgettable and, while it's bittersweet to finish in June, we eagerly look forward to the next step in our careers.

