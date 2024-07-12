Darley stallions Victor Ludorum and Cloth Of Stars to relocate to Haras d’Etreham and Haras de Montaigu for 2025

Darley’s France-based stallions Victor Ludorum and Cloth Of Stars will relocate to Haras d’Etreham and Haras de Montaigu respectively for 2025.

In a mutual agreement, Haras du Logis will no longer stand stallions under the Darley banner.

Poule d'Essai des Poulains and Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner Victor Ludorum will join Etreham's roster of Almanzor, City Light, Hello Youmzain, Onesto and Persian King.

The son of Shamardal has proved popular with breeders and his first yearlings head to the sales this year.

European champion older horse and Group-producing sire Cloth Of Stars will join Montaigu's roster that includes leading National Hunt sire No Risk At All, Flintshire and Dabirsim.

Cloth Of Stars' leading progeny features this year's Ballysax Stakes winner Dallas Star and the consistent black-type winner and performer Birr Castle.

Both Victor Ludorum and Cloth Of Stars will remain under the Darley banner.

Sam Bullard, Godolphin director and Darley's director of stallions, said: “We're very excited to enter into new partnerships with Haras d’Etreham and Haras de Montaigu and look forward to enjoying many more successes with these stallions in the coming years.

"France is an important region within the thoroughbred breeding and racing industry and we hope to continue the many fruitful relationships we've established with French breeders over the years.

"We've enjoyed a long and successful association with Haras du Logis and would like to thank the entire team, particularly Julian Ince, for all their help and support over the years."

The fees for both stallions will be announced later this year.

