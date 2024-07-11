'He’s very much on the up' - Jubilee Walk with Bahrain targets after 220,000gns sale at Tattersalls

There was another liberal sprinkling of six-figure prices throughout the final session of the Tattersalls July Sale as a mix of domestic and international buyers went to work in the ring.

Jubilee Walk has developed into a smart sprinter for James Ferguson, and has carried the China Horse Club colours to three victories from six starts. He shed his maiden on his final start at two and won his first two handicaps at three.

His latest win came in a competitive York contest over five furlongs, an effort that was given a Racing Post Rating (RPR) of 106. The colt will continue to sport the red and yellow-starred silks of the China Horse Club after the organisation went to 220,000gns to buy out their partners, Qatar Racing.

“He’ll stay with James and we’re going to target Bahrain,” said China Horse Club representative Matt Houldsworth.

“We’ll take him around the Middle East and perhaps we’ll go to Dubai as well. We haven’t had runners in Bahrain before but it’s something we’re keen to do as it’s an emerging part of the world. We thought this horse fitted the profile nicely as he’s very much on the up.”

Although Jubilee Walk has developed into a talented sprinter, his sire’s profile screams Classic influence as he is by Study Of Man, the Prix du Jockey Club winner by Deep Impact who now calls Lanwades Stud home.

It would appear Jubilee Walk has inherited his latent speed from his dam Starlit Sands, a daughter of Oasis Dream who finished second in the Queen Mary Stakes and later won the Group 3 Prix d'Arenberg. This lineage makes Jubilee Walk a half-brother to Seychelloise, dam of Kirsten Rausing’s three-time Group 2 scorer Sandrine.

Jubilee Walk has been to the sales on one other occasion, with China Horse Club and Qatar Racing signing the €185,000 ticket at the Goffs Orby Sale in 2022. He was offered on Thursday by Jamie Railton, whose consignment sold 19 lots across the three days for receipts worth 821,000gns.

Another for Al Mohamediya

It could be a big weekend for Al Mohamediya Racing, with the owner’s upwardly mobile Jasour set to contest the July Cup tomorrow. Sheikh Sultan Aldeen MS Al-Khalifa added to his string on Thursday morning when bidding 180,000gns for Ballygallon Stud’s Soldier's Empire.

The three-year-old son of Bated Breath won one of six starts for Ger Lyons and ran to an RPR of 92 in his latest starts in handicaps at the Curragh and Gowran Park. His victory came over a mile at Dundalk on his final start at two.

Soldier's Empire: went to HH Sheikh Sultan Aldeen MS Al-Khalifa for 180,000gns Credit: Alisha Meeder

“He’s been bought for Al Mohamediya Racing,” said the owner’s representative Ali Majeed. “He’ll go to Bahrain. He’s a serious horse so perhaps he could go to races like the Crown Prince's Cup and the King’s Cup.

“He’ll turn four in January and I think those older horses tend to perform better in Bahrain. I think he’ll improve with time so he’ll have a break now, then we’ll send him to Bahrain.”

Soldier's Empire was making his second appearance at public auction having previously been retained by his breeder at €170,000 at the Goffs Orby Sale in 2022.

Libya buyers load up

The strength of Libyan buyers has been a theme of this year’s July Sale, and that trend peaked when bloodstock agent Alessandro Marconi went to 175,000gns for recent winner Swindon.

The three-year-old colt doubled his tally for William Haggas when winning a Sandown handicap on the Coral-Eclipse card last Saturday.

“I’m buying this horse for a Libyan syndicate called Sky Racing,” said a representative identified only as Ali.

“This syndicate is organising races in Libya and has many horses in Libya and Dubai. Perhaps the next step will be to enter the European races, so with this horse we hope to go to Dubai this season and next year perhaps we’ll run him in Britain or France. We have two trainers in Dubai, Doug Watson and Ahmad bin Harmash.”

Swindon: Sky Racing capture for 175,000gns Credit: Laura Green

He added: “We have a big race in Libya on October 27, which is being organised by the National Equestrian and Shooting Club of Libya. We would like to promote the horse industry in Libya so the owners of the syndicate are pushing hard to improve the standard there. Hopefully this horse can be a flagbearer.”

Swindon, a son of Wootton Bassett, has been to the sales on two other occasions. He first cost Anna Calder €45,000 at the Arqana October Yearling Sale before Armando Duarte went to 85,000gns on behalf of MM Stables at last year’s Craven Breeze-Up Sale.

“We’ve been trying to buy for three days and kept hitting the bar,” added Marconi. “In the end we’ve been able to score, like the England team last night!”

The Libyan impact was felt earlier in the evening session when owner Omar Esmil Ghrghar outbid Ian Williams at 130,000gns to secure wildcard entry The Camden Colt.

The three-year-old son of Footstepsinthesand was offered by Baroda Stud having won one of 11 starts for Richard Hannon. He reached a peak RPR of 95 when runner-up on his seasonal reappearance in a Newmarket handicap over a mile.

The Camden Colt: acquired by Omar Esmil Ghrghar for 130,000gns Credit: Laura Green

“He's going to Dubai and into training with Bhupat Seemar,” said Ghrghar, who indicated his purchase could race in France before heading to the Middle East. “He really likes this horse.”

The Camden Colt’s third appearance in the ring was comfortably his most successful. He first fetched €22,000 as a foal when signed for by RJ Limited, before Peter and Ross Doyle went to €50,000 at the Tattersalls Ireland September Yearling Sale.

Bahrain ambitions for Boyle’s new recruit

Jim Boyle’s Epsom stable has a welcome newcomer after Ross Doyle bid 100,000gns for Son Of Man. The three-year-old ran seven times for Jane Chapple-Hyam and made a winning debut in a Yarmouth novice stakes over six furlongs at two.

He showed better form in defeat, including this season. His most noteworthy performance came when third to Orne in the Group 3 Horris Hill Stakes last season, an effort that was given an RPR of 96.

Son Of Man: welcome recruit for Jim Boyle's Epsom yard at 100,000gns Credit: Alisha Meeder

“I’ve bought him for Jim Boyle,” said Doyle. “He has a client who wanted a horse who might be able to travel a bit during the winter and he fitted that profile in terms of form and rating.

“He’s a very nice physical too and was well turned out by Jane Chapple-Hyam. He looks great for a horse who’s been quite busy.

““He could go to Bahrain hopefully, and possibly elsewhere. The prize-money on offer is a huge attraction and you’d hope he’ll be able to do a bit of damage out there given his form. Jim’s a very good trainer so he’ll get him home, freshen him up and then take it from there.

“There have been a huge amount of withdrawals [at the sale] so there weren’t many on the list. I’m a little bit surprised we got him, but I’m delighted we have.”

Read more from the July Sale:

‘Juddmonte blood is very hard to come by’ - regally bred fillies bring 300,000gns as bidders battle it out at Tattersalls

'I've always loved pedigrees' - former top jockey Brennan gets a piece of the action at Tattersalls

‘I think she was good value at that price’ - Shanahan steps in at 280,000gns as Whispering Words tops July Sale opener