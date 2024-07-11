Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:28 CarlisleHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:28 CarlisleHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
News

Mohaather up and running as Serving With Style makes an impact at Carlisle

Mohaather: Sussex Stakes winner has an exciting year ahead with his first two-year-olds
Mohaather: Sussex Stakes winner is off the mark as Serving With Style strikes at Carlisle Credit: Shadwell

Shadwell's Sussex Stakes winner Mohaather got his first winner on the board when Serving With Style struck at Carlisle on Thursday. 

The Karl Burke-trained filly was bred by Parks Farm Stud and had sold to Oliver St Lawrence for £75,000 at the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale when offered by Barton Stud. Sporting the colours of Victorious Racing and Fawzi Nass, she came home three-quarters of a length ahead of the Churchill-sired Lady Chartwell. 

Serving With Style is the fourth foal out of the winning King's Best mare Queens Park, a half-sister to Minstrel Stakes second Singing Bird. The duo are in turn out of the unraced Anna Deesse, an Anabaa half-sister to Prix Penelope scorer Abbatiale and Prix Rose de Mai winner Aubergade. The former is the dam of Bewitched, a multiple Group-winning daughter of Dansili and the dam of Galileo's high-class performers Pablo Escobarr and Roberto Escobarr.

Queens Park is in turn the dam of two winners from as many runners, including the smart Sir Boris. The son of Due Diligence won a Listed contest in the Blenheim Stakes and was Group placed when third in the Criterium de Maisons-Laffitte.

Serving With Style: a first winner for Mohaather
Serving With Style: a first winner for MohaatherCredit: John Grossick

Mohaather was bred by Mrs Johnson Houghton out of the winning Inchinor mare Roodeye, making him a brother to multiple American Graded scorer Prize Exhibit and to Roodle, the dam of Queen Anne Stakes scorer Accidental Agent. Mohaather sold to the late Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum for 110,000gns at Tattersalls Book 2. 

Sent into training with Marcus Tregoning, the son of Showcasing won on his second start at Nottingham that October and earnt his first Pattern success in the Horris Hill Stakes at Newbury later that month. 

He struck in the Greenham Stakes in a truncated three-year-old campaign, but returned at four to win the Summer Mile and then the Sussex Stakes, defeating top-level winners Circus Maximus, Siskin and Kameko with a pulsating turn of foot. 

He retired to Shadwell's then-main base, Nunnery Stud, for an opening fee of £20,000 and then for £15,000 the next two seasons. He stood this term at Beech House Stud for £12,500.

Read more

‘Juddmonte blood is very hard to come by’ - regally bred fillies bring 300,000gns as bidders battle it out at Tattersalls 

Bloodstock journalist

Published on inNews

Last updated

iconCopy
more inNews
more inNews