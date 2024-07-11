Mohaather up and running as Serving With Style makes an impact at Carlisle

Shadwell's Sussex Stakes winner Mohaather got his first winner on the board when Serving With Style struck at Carlisle on Thursday.

The Karl Burke-trained filly was bred by Parks Farm Stud and had sold to Oliver St Lawrence for £75,000 at the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale when offered by Barton Stud. Sporting the colours of Victorious Racing and Fawzi Nass, she came home three-quarters of a length ahead of the Churchill-sired Lady Chartwell.

Serving With Style is the fourth foal out of the winning King's Best mare Queens Park, a half-sister to Minstrel Stakes second Singing Bird. The duo are in turn out of the unraced Anna Deesse, an Anabaa half-sister to Prix Penelope scorer Abbatiale and Prix Rose de Mai winner Aubergade. The former is the dam of Bewitched, a multiple Group-winning daughter of Dansili and the dam of Galileo's high-class performers Pablo Escobarr and Roberto Escobarr.

Queens Park is in turn the dam of two winners from as many runners, including the smart Sir Boris. The son of Due Diligence won a Listed contest in the Blenheim Stakes and was Group placed when third in the Criterium de Maisons-Laffitte.

Serving With Style: a first winner for Mohaather Credit: John Grossick

Mohaather was bred by Mrs Johnson Houghton out of the winning Inchinor mare Roodeye, making him a brother to multiple American Graded scorer Prize Exhibit and to Roodle, the dam of Queen Anne Stakes scorer Accidental Agent. Mohaather sold to the late Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum for 110,000gns at Tattersalls Book 2.

Sent into training with Marcus Tregoning, the son of Showcasing won on his second start at Nottingham that October and earnt his first Pattern success in the Horris Hill Stakes at Newbury later that month.

He struck in the Greenham Stakes in a truncated three-year-old campaign, but returned at four to win the Summer Mile and then the Sussex Stakes, defeating top-level winners Circus Maximus, Siskin and Kameko with a pulsating turn of foot.

He retired to Shadwell's then-main base, Nunnery Stud, for an opening fee of £20,000 and then for £15,000 the next two seasons. He stood this term at Beech House Stud for £12,500.

