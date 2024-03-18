Busy times lie ahead for Hicky Parmar with expansion of syndicate and broodmare band

Hicky Parmar has much to look forward to this year, including the first progeny of his beloved Lady Parma running, as well as the development of his syndicate.

Lady Parma was a quality performer for her owner, winning twice in the United Arab Emirates and placing third in the UAE 1,000 Guineas. The eight-year-old has taken to the broodmare ranks with equal aplomb, with her two-year-old colt set to go into training and her yearling filly by Ghaiyyath reportedly thriving.

She has now been covered by one of the new members of Darley's stallion ranks, something which excites Parmar.

He said: "She went to Modern Games and it didn't happen, so went back and is now safely in foal. I love supporting Darley, you have some of the best stallions in the world there, so why wouldn't you go to something like Modern Games?

"I think he's going to be a very exciting sire and obviously you have the Dubawi line, while what he did on the track – winning five times at the highest level, including the Poule d’Essai des Poulains and twice at the Breeders’ Cup – speaks for itself."

Lady Parma has had a date with Modern Games Credit: Edward Whitaker

Parmar, a property trader whose first experience of racing came when spending a day at Royal Ascot for his tenth wedding anniversary, had upbeat bulletins about Lady Parma's oldest progeny.

"Her Iffraaj two-year-old is being broken in, he's doing really well touch wood and will be going to Ian Williams in the next two months," he said. "He'll be Lady Parma's first progeny on the track, while her Ghaiyyath filly is coming on really well.

"She's growing well and has wintered well, we'll just keep an eye on her and then she'll go through the breaking process later on."

A busy schedule means Parmar has not yet found the time to add a couple more mares to his band, but he will be scouting around at the horses-in-training sales as well as the breeding stock sales later this year.

He said: "We haven't got round to it just yet due to other things, but fingers crossed we'll be adding to our broodmare band this year. We're looking to buy at least another two mares to go to war with.

"Normally we'd go to the sales at the end of the year, but also look at the Shadwell and Godolphin stock at the horses-in-training sales. We'll see what's what, what's within our budget, and what ticks the boxes for us."

Excitingly, 2024 also promises to be the year that the Hicky Parmar Racing syndicate comes of age. Launched in the autumn of 2022 with just one horse, the team has now expanded to four. One of them is the unraced Treasure Cove, a son of New Approach who was bought from breeder Godolphin at the Tattersalls Ascot March Sale last year.

The syndicate has horses with Williams, Gay Kelleway and Bhupat Seemar, and shares can cater for all budgets and requirements.

Parmar said: "I started it off because my son Jai went to university and he's so into his horses and wanted to do something in his spare time. I'm passionate about racing and getting people involved, bringing people into the sport, at whatever level they can afford. There's a budget to suit everybody.

"Our first horse was with Gay, the second who is called Foxlight, we purchased from Godolphin at the sales. He should be hitting the track very soon, he was unraced for Godolphin but is coming to hand now."

He added: "We also purchased another horse called Treasure Cove, he'll be racing within the next week or two, while Little Miss India was bought from Ballylinch Stud at Tattersalls Ireland.

"I bought her for the UAE Oaks, but unfortunately she kept growing and growing, so everyone involved with her sat down and decided rather than race her on the dirt, we'll bring her back to England. She returned this month and will race this summer."

