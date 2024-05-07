Allee De Bercy gets first-season sire Hello Youmzain off on the road to success

There are high hopes at Haras d'Etreham for the stallion career of Hello Youmzain, who supplied a winner from only his second ever runner in France on Tuesday.

The dual Group 1-winning sprinter was responsible for newcomer Allee De Bercy, the filly who came out on top in a three-way finish for the Prix de la Mere Marie over the minimum trip at Chantilly.

With a first crop of 115, Hello Youmzain has a strong opportunity to assert himself this season and his first yearlings sold at an average of just over £80,000. Allee De Bercy was bred by Aliette and Gilles Forien and offered by their Haras de Montaigu at last year's Arqana October Yearling Sale, where she was bought by Daniel Cole for €26,000.

Out of the maiden Mastercraftsman mare Dehia and distantly from the family of Derby winner Wings Of Eagles, she is now with Alessandro and Giuseppe Botti and running in the colours of Ecurie X, getting up right on the line here under Ioritz Mendizabal.

Hello Youmzain, who is currently standing for €22,500 and has shuttled to New Zealand, is by Kodiac and from a fine Jaber Abdullah family.

He won the Group 2 Criterium de Maisons-Laffitte as a juvenile before taking the Haydock Sprint Cup at three and Diamond Jubilee at four, from a series of respectable efforts in top company.

