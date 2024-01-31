Racing Post logo
News

Brilliant mare Alcohol Free returning to Britain for a first covering with Frankel

Alcohol Free before her 5,400,000gns sale at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale last year
Alcohol Free: brilliant race filly has returned to BritainCredit: Edward Whitaker

Four-time Group 1 winner Alcohol Free has returned to Britain for the next chapter of her career, one that will see her have a first mating with Frankel. 

The daughter of No Nay Never won the Cheveley Park Stakes at two and then the Coronation and Sussex Stakes at three, before her July Cup triumph at four for Jeff Smith and Andrew Balding. 

Alcohol Free then sold to BBA Ireland and Yulong for a sale-topping 5,400,000gns at the Tattersalls December Mare Sale in 2022. 

Rob Hornby and Diana Magalhaes gaze admiringly at Alcohol Free after her Darley July Cup triumph
Alcohol Free: top-class filly in Britain for Andrew Balding and Jeff Smith

Sporting the familiar colours of Yulong's Yuesheng Zhang and trained by Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott in Australia, she enjoyed no luck out there, with her best effort a half-length fourth in The Invitation at Randwick in October. 

Bred by Churchtown House Stud and a €40,000 purchase by Smith's Littleton Stud from the Goffs November Foal Sale, she amassed just over £2 million in earnings. Her dam, the Hard Spun mare Plying, had sold to BBA Ireland and Yulong for €825,000 at the 2021 Goffs November Breeding Stock Sale. 

BBA Ireland's Michael Donohoe confirmed that the six-year-old would be among British and Ireland champion sire Frankel's book for 2024. 

Kitty TriceBloodstock journalist

Published on 31 January 2024inNews

Last updated 17:53, 31 January 2024

