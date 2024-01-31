Search on for the next black-type winners or Group 1 broodmares as Tattersalls February Sale gets under way

Prospective buyers will attend Park Paddocks over the next two days in the hope of unearthing a future Pattern winner in the mould of Missed The Cut, or Group 1-producing broodmares like Morning Mist and Khor Sheed.

The Tattersalls February Sale takes place across Thursday and Friday, with the sale's most prominent graduates including Missed The Cut, winner of the Golden Gates Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2022 for George Boughey after selling for 40,000gns in Newmarket a few months before, and a Grade 3 winner at Santa Anita for Flightline's trainer John Sadler last October.

Progressive horses in training who will likely prove popular include Juddmonte's Retort (lot 129), a Frankel brother to Prix de Sandringham winner Obligate and a two-length winner of a conditions stakes at Chantilly in January, and the Boughey-trained Composite (326), a ready winner of his last two starts for the Newmarket trainer.

Dullingham Park offers some lightly raced types, including last-time-out winner Reprised (44), a daughter of champion first-season sire Blue Point, and Call To Action (163), a Soldier's Call colt who won on his second start at Newcastle in January.

Call To Action: recent Newcastle winner will be sold by Dullingham Park Credit: GROSSICK RACING

A contingent of well-bred fillies and broodmares will also line up to take their turn in the ring, which is good news for breeders searching for the next Khor Sheed, the dam of last year's Melbourne Cup hero Without A Fight who was picked up here for 28,000gns 12 months ago, or Morning Mist, dam of 2023 Preis der Diana winner and €1.3 million Arc sale graduate Muskoka who was knocked down at the 2014 Tattersalls February Sale for just 2,200gns.

Among the highlights is Florence Street (103), a winning Iffraaj mare whose Frankel half-brother Spirit Dancer struck in the Group 2 Bahrain International Trophy in the Gulf state in November. Richard Fahey's runner was also a recent fourth on his first Group 1 mission in the Jebel Hatta at Meydan.

Four lots later is Shadwell's Taqaareed (107), a dam of two winners from two foals to make the racecourse and a Sea The Stars sister to Oaks and King George winner Taghrooda. She is in foal to champion two-year-old and first-season sire Pinatubo.

Godolphin's draft includes Queen Of Fairies (146), a winning Cracksman filly out of training and out of a Group-winning Dubawi half-sister to champion two-year-old and leading sire Teofilo, and Tottori (144), a Wootton Bassett filly out of a half-sister to Group 1-winning sprinter Donjuan Triumphant.

Spirit Dancer: Group 2 winner and Jebel Hatta fourth's half-sister will be offered for sale Credit: Tim Goode (Getty Images)

Thursday's session of selling will follow the annual TBA Flat Stallion Parade, an event which will be streamed live for the first time on the Tattersalls website through the Sale Day Live page and on the Tattersalls Facebook and YouTube channels. Commentary will be provided by Gina Bryce and Shirley Anderson-Jolag.

The stallions in the parade are A'Ali (Newsells Park Stud), Caturra (Overbury Stud), El Caballo (Culworth Grounds Farm), Lope Y Fernandez (National Stud), Midnight Sands (Norton Grove Stud), Mutasaabeq (National Stud), Soldier's Call (Dullingham Park), Stradivarius (National Stud), Twilight Son and Ulysses (both Cheveley Park Stud).

Tattersalls will offer a free-entry prize draw for nominations purchased at the parade for one of five complimentary places at the 2025 December Foal Sale.

Breeders can view the stallions from 9.30am and following the parade from 11.30am. Refreshments will be provided by the TBA from the hospitality box.

The sale catalogue can be viewed here.

Tattersalls February Sale factfile

Where Park Paddocks, Newmarket

When From 11am on Thursday and 10am on Friday

Last year's stats From 356 lots offered, 298 sold for turnover of 4,141,800gns (5,849,100gns in 2022), an average of 13,899gns (17,833gns) and median of 7,000gns (10,000gns)

Notable graduates Missed The Cut (sold from Shadwell to Hurworth Bloodstock for 40,000gns), Morning Mist, dam of Muskoka (sold from Brook Stud to Axel Donnerstag Bloodstock for 2,200gns), Khor Sheed, dam of Without A Fight (sold from Harry Dutfield to BBA Ireland for 28,000gns)

Read more

'It's probably one of the best foal sales we've had' - Blue Bresils lead the way for Walshtown Stables at Tattersalls Ireland