Ballyhane Stud's Soldier's Call off the mark as Dreadpirateroberts makes it second time lucky at Ripon

It was a case of second time lucky for Soldier's Call's Dreadpirateroberts, a colt who was second on debut at Brighton last week but struck at Ripon to provide his sire with his first winner.

Bred by Liam Foley and a €25,000 purchase by Blandford Bloodstock and Archie Watson, who trained Soldier's Call, from Ballygowan at the Goffs Autumn Sale last November, the two-year-old showed a good attitude to win in the hands of Hollie Doyle.

Dreadpirateroberts is the fifth foal out of winning juvenile Gangster Squad and a half-brother to a pair of winners in the useful three-time scorer Encouraged and dual winner Vormir.

Soldier's Call stands at Ballyhane Stud for a fee of €7,500 and has 121 juveniles to call upon, with those making up to €120,000 as yearlings in 2022.

The speedy and precocious son of Showcasing was bought by Ballyhane's Joe Foley for Steve Parkin as a yearling from Llety Farms, and was swiftly out of the gates at two, finishing second on his debut at Lingfield in May before shelving his maiden tag at Haydock the following month.

His Windsor Castle Stakes victory was the first of three black-type wins over five furlongs as a juvenile, the others coming in the Flying Childers and Prix d'Arenberg. Soldier's Call was also a neck third to Mabs Cross in the Abbaye that season.

At three he twice placed in top-level sprints, when third behind Blue Point in the King's Stand and runner-up to Battaash in the Nunthorpe.

Read more