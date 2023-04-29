First winner for Phoenix Of Spain as Spanish Phoenix scampers home at Leicester

The Irish National Stud's first-season sire and Classic winner Phoenix Of Spain was represented with his first winner when Spanish Phoenix sauntered to a Leicester win on Saturday.

Bred by the Freedom March Syndicate out of the dirt-winning Oasis Dream mare Freedom March, the colt had sold to Javier Maldonado for €55,000 at the Goffs Orby Sale when consigned by Kellsgrange Stud. He is a close relation to seven-furlong two-year-old winner Confident Star and from the family of 1,000 Guineas heroine Speciosa.

Phoenix Of Spain was a high-class performer at two, with a win on his second start followed by a strike in the Acomb Stakes and seconds to Too Darn Hot and Magna Grecia in the Champagne Stakes and Vertem Futurity.

His career highlight came at three when readily landing the Irish 2,000 Guineas, defeating the likes of Too Darn Hot, Magna Grecia and Emaraaty Ana.

The son of Lope De Vega, bred by Cherry Faeste, retired to the Irish National Stud for the 2020 season at a fee of €15,000. That was trimmed to €12,500 a year later and has remained at €12,000 for the last two seasons. He has 98 first-crop juveniles to represent him this year.

A 78,000gns purchase as a foal from Tattersalls by Good Will Bloodstock, he then made 220,000gns to Howson & Houldsworth Bloodstock from Kilminfoyle House Stud at Tattersalls Book 1 the following autumn.

