'An exciting prospect' - Group 2 winner El Caballo to be Culworth Grounds Farm's first stallion
Group 2 Sandy Lane Stakes winner El Caballo has been retired from racing and will be the first stallion for Culworth Grounds Farm in 2024.
The son of Havana Gold was trained by Karl Burke to win six times on turf and the all-weather, including on his second start at two when he struck by two and a half lengths at Carlisle.
El Caballo went on to win his next five starts as well, notching a first black-type success in the Listed Spring Cup at Lingfield.
His biggest victory came in the Sandy Lane at Haydock, where he defeated a field that included subsequent Commonwealth Cup second Flaming Rib, Mill Reef Stakes winner Wings Of War, and Group 2-winning juveniles Go Bears Go and Caturra.
El Caballo, bred by Whitsbury Manor Stud, was a 17,000gns graduate of the Tattersalls December Foal Sale before being bought by Burke at the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale for £30,000.
He is out of the winning Showcasing mare Showstoppa, a half-sister to Mill Reef Stakes winner Temple Meads and to the Group-placed Sneak Preview.
The four-year-old is a half-sibling to two black-type performers, namely this year's Lowther Stakes third Symbology and Italian Listed winner Avengers Queen.
Burke said: "El Caballo won six of his first seven starts and was a pleasure to train; his great constitution and will to win made him the perfect racehorse."
Sophie Buckley , founder and co-owner of Culworth Grounds Farm, said: "We're delighted to have secured El Caballo. He was a precocious, tough and consistent racehorse. Bred by Whitsbury Manor Stud, he has an excellent pedigree and is rated only 1lb lower than their supersire Havana Grey.
"El Caballo is an exciting prospect, offering breeders access to a fast, current and successful family at exceptional value."
He will stand for an opening fee of £6,000.
Published on 9 November 2023inNews
Last updated 09:41, 9 November 2023
