Lots of Love for Invincible Army's first winner Billy Boy

It did not take Yeomanstown Stud's young sire Invincible Army long to register his first winner as Love Billy Boy, successful on debut at Musselburgh on Sunday, is only the stallion's second runner.

Trained by Richard Hannon for Roldvale Ltd, Bloor and Salthouse, Love Billy Boy was sent off favourite for the five furlong contest. Racing prominently throughout, Sean Levey sent him to win the race a furlong from home and he ran on well to hold the challenge of Moonstone Boy.

The first three home were all from the debut crops of their sires with the runner-up a son of Coventry Stakes winner Calyx and the third, Myconian, by his Coolmore stud mate and Classic winner Magna Grecia.

Love Billy Boy was bred by Yeomanstown Stud and is the third foal out of Katrine, a Kodiac full-sister to the Windsor Castle second and Prix Robert Papin third Areen. His third dam, Fear And Greed, is a daughter of Brief Truce and was second in the Moyglare Stud Stakes. Peter and Ross Doyle went to £90,000 to secure the colt from Yeomanstown Stud at the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale last August.

Invincible Army was a high-class juvenile, successful in the Group 3 Sirenia Stakes for James Tate and Saeed Manana, and finished second in the Gimcrack, Mill Reef and Molecomb Stakes. He carried that speed and ability over two further seasons, winning the Pavilion Stakes and coming second in the Sandy Lane at three. As a four-year-old he won the Group 2 Duke Of York Stakes and the Group 3 Chipchase Stakes and was third to Fairyland in the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh.

Bred by Rabbah Bloodstock out of the Falmouth Stakes winner Rajeem by Diktat, he is a full-brother to Listed-winning sprinter New York City. His second dam, Hoh Magic, is a Cadeaux Genereux full-sister to the Prix Morny and Molecomb winner Hoh Magic.

In 2020 he retired to the O'Callaghans' Yeomanstown Stud at an introductory fee of €10,000 and has stood for €7,500 in each subsequent year. He has 95 registered two-year-olds in his first crop and is also the sire of Sturlasson, who has been second on both her starts for Kieran Cotter. She runs in the Listed First Flier Stakes at the Curragh on Monday ().

