Court in session as Tally Ho sire registers first winner

Inns Of Court made it a treble of first season sires to get off the mark on Saturday when Ziggy's Dream took a five furlong Doncaster maiden on debut for Alice Haynes and Middleham Park Racing.

The filly was bred by Tally Ho Stud where the Group 2 Prix du Gros-Chene winner stands alongside Mehmas and Kodiac. She is a half-sister to No More Regrets, a daughter of Kodiac who was second in the Listed Premio Vittorio Crespi. Ziggy's Dream is the third winner out of Shifting by Oratorio who was second in the Listed Garnet Stakes at Naas for Willie McCreery.

Her second dam, Shifting Place, was champion two-year-old filly in Italy where her victories included the Group 3 Premio Primi Passi and she is also the second dam of Dig Two who was runner-up in the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot last year.

Ziggy's Dream formed part of the Tally Ho draft at last year's Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale where she made £24,000 to Aguiar Bloodstock.

Inns Of Court is a son of leading sire Invincible Spirit and in addition to his Group 2 victory, he was successful three times in Group 3 contests. A Darley homebred, he was trained by Andre Fabre to also be placed in the Prix Jacques le Marois and Prix de la Foret.

His dam Learned Friend is a Seeking The Gold half-sister to the Kikuka Sho and dual Tenno Sho winner Fierement by Deep Impact and is from the family of Prix du Moulin and Prix Jacques le Marois winner Luth Enchantee.

Inns Of Court retired to the O'Callaghan family's Mullingar farm in 2020 where his initial fee was set at €7,500. He has stood at €5,000 for each subsequent breeding season and has 168 registered two-year-olds.