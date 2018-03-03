Hat-trick up for Havana Gold as Headway powers to Spring Cup success

Headway becomes a third stakes winner for Havana Gold with a smooth success in the Listed Spring Cup

The aptly named Headway provided Tweenhills resident Havana Gold with a third stakes winner when coming from last to first to land the Listed Spring Cup at Lingfield on Saturday.

The three-year-old colt was strongly supported before the off, but as the seven-strong field turned for home Headway was still in last and had at least ten lengths to make up on runaway leader Rufus King. However, once asked, Headway stylishly eroded the deficit and went on to score by a cosy length, with a further three and three-quarter lengths back to the third-placed horse, the Group 3-placed Lake Volta.

View full replay of Headway's smooth success

Headway was a smart two-year-old, as highlighted by his runner-up effort to Rajasinghe in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, and on the evidence of Saturday's performance he is well on the way to making up into an even better three-year-old.

He was bred by the partnership of Whatton Manor, Global Equine and Larry Stratton out of the Medicean mare On Her Way, who won three races at three and developed into a fairly useful handicapper upto 1m3f.

On Her Way has produced two winners from two runners, and descends from the 1976 Prix Ganay winner Infra Green.

Headway was pinhooked by Peter and Ross Doyle for 38,000gns before he was reoffered by Pier House Stud during the 2016 renewal of Book 2 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale, where was bought by John and Jake Warren for 60,000gns on behalf of the Royal Ascot Racing Club.

Havana Gold's debut crop of runners, who turn three this year, has already supplied 25 winners at a winners-to-runners ratio of 29 per cent. Among Havana Gold's notable performers are Havana Grey, winner of the Molecomb Stakes and runner-up in the Prix Morny, and Group 3 Curragh Stakes winner Treasuring.

The son of Teofilo, who won the Group 1 Prix Jean Prat during his own racing career, can also count the once-raced maiden winners Tabdeed, Raid and Worship among a strong squad of three-year-olds for the upcoming Turf season.

The taking early results of Havana Gold's juveniles also saw his second crop of yearlings prove popular during the 2017 sales season, particularly with Shadwell, who secured a trio of six-figure youngsters, including the 250,000gns Alkaamel, who has been placed under the care of Headway's trainer, William Haggas.

Havana Gold is standing the 2018 breeding season at a fee of £15,000.

If you enjoyed this story, you may also like...

Teofilo and Havana Gold a budding branch of Galileo sire-line