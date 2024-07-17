Haras d'Etreham's City Light has a beautiful one in first stakes winner at Vichy

City Light, Haras d'Etreham's son of Siyouni who had been quietly making a name for himself with his first two crops, sired his first stakes winner on Wednesday when La Guapisima won the Listed Sealiway - Prix des Jouvenceaux et Jouvencelles - Bernard Ferrand at Vichy.

The two-year-old from his second crop carries the same black and white silks of NBA star Tony Parker's Infinity Nine Horses as 2,000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes-placed Ramatuelle. Like the daughter of Justify she is trained by Christopher Head.

La Guapisima is the first foal out of the winning Makfi mare Scripturale who was third in the Group 3 Prix des Reservoirs and was also placed twice at Listed level for Mauricio Delcher Sanchez.

Scripturale is closely related to La Parisienne from the first crop of Zarak and she was second in the Prix de Diane and third in the Prix Vermeille for Carlos and Yann Lerner. trainers of Look De Vega.

La Parisienne and Scripturale are half-sisters to the Listed Rose Bowl Stakes third Skycutter and their dam Skysweeper is a Hurricane Run half-sister to Group 3 winner GM Hopkins and to Kyrov, successful in the Grade 1 Prix de Cambaceres. The family also includes the 2,000 Guineas and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner and sire Mark Of Esteem.

La Guapisima's breeders include John Corbani, the co-breeder of City Light, and she was sold through the farm of another of her sire's co-breeders – Jedburgh Stud – at Arqana's V2 Yearling Sale last August where she was purchased for €50,000 by Chantilly Bloodstock Agency.

Her full-brother is catalogued as Lot 493 at this year's V2 Sale, also consigned by Jedburgh Stud.

Ten-year-old City Light is from the third crop of France's leading sire Siyouni and out of the Kendor mare Light Saber. He was French champion first season sire last year and his winners to runners ratio bettered that of his much-vaunted contemporaries in Europe with 17 winners from 28 runners.

On prizemoney earnings he was the leading sire of two-year-olds in France for 2023.

The Group 3 Prix du Pin and Prix Saint Georges winner who was placed at the highest level in the Prix de la Foret and Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

With Group 3 Prix des Chenes and Listed Prix Omnium placed Rock The Kasbah and the Listed second City Girl emerging from his first crop, conceived at a fee of €7,000, all that was lacking from his resume was that first black-type winner and in La Guapisima he has found that.

