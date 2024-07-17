Ballylinch and Al Shaqab partner to buy majority interest in impressive Jockey Club winner Look De Vega

A majority interest in Look De Vega has been sold jointly to Ballylinch Stud and Al Shaqab, with the impressive Qatar Prix du Jockey Club winner now set to carry the latter entity's silver and maroon silks.

Once he has finished his racing career, Look De Vega will join his sire and fellow Chantilly Classic hero Lope De Vega on a Ballylinch roster which also features 2015 Jockey Club winner New Bay.

Father and son training partnership Carlos and Yann Lerner will continue to oversee Look De Vega's career, with the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe his main objective.

In his three starts Look De Vega has represented a consortium of owners numbering his co-breeders Joelle Mestrallet of Haras de la Morsangliere and Lucien Urano of Ecurie des Charmes, as well as the Lerners and Patrick Madar.

With paternal grandsire Shamardal having won the first 'modern' Jockey Club in 2005 and Lope De Vega striking in 2010, Look De Vega is the third consecutive generation from his sireline to have won France's version of the Derby in the 20 years since the race was truncated to 1m2½f.

Look De Vega and Ronan Thomas streak to success in the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club Credit: AFP via Getty

His High Chaparral dam, Lucelle, hails from a family cultivated by the late Lady O'Reilly and is a half sister to Lancashire Oaks winner The Black Princess, while Look De Vega's third dam Laramie produced yet another Jockey Club winner in Lawman, as well as a Prix de Diane winner in Latice.

Look De Vega produced a visually stunning performance at Chantilly last month, streaking two lengths clear of his rivals, while the form has been boosted by the Grand Prix de Paris success of third-placed Sosie.

Ballylinch managing director John O'Connor said: “We're delighted to see the form of the French Derby working out so well with third-placed Sosie an impressive winner of the Group 1 Grand Prix de Paris last Saturday, fourth-placed Ghostwriter finishing a close third to City Of Troy in the Eclipse Stakes at Sandown, and seventh-placed Sunway a good second in the Irish Derby.

"Carlos and Yann Lerner have done a fantastic job so far with Look De Vega and we look forward to working with them. We're also very pleased to once again join forces with Al Shaqab Racing following our previous association with Prix de l’Opera winner Place Du Carrousel, who is also by Lope De Vega."

Yann Lerner thrusts his trainer's trophy to the sky after Look De Vega's win in the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club Credit: Racing Post/Burton

O'Connor said of the deal: "We're delighted that his previous owners – his trainers Carlos and Yann, Patrick Madar and his breeders Joelle Mestrallet and Lucien Urano, who were represented in this deal by Meridian International – will continue to be involved in the ownership of Look De Vega, and we look forward to more great days in the future with them.

"We already have a long and successful relationship with Mr Urano, as co-breeders of Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf winner Aunt Pearl, another daughter of Lope De Vega."

Al Shaqab Racing's chief operating officer Mohamed Al Mansour added: "We're thrilled to continue our strong partnership with Ballylinch Stud. Look De Vega is an exceptional horse, and our investment in him aligns with our commitment to acquiring top stallion prospects.

"We're always on the lookout for the best talent and are dedicated to competing in the biggest races. We look forward to seeing Look De Vega's continued success on the track and his future at Ballylinch Stud."

